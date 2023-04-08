Ministry of SOE response after Jokowi disbanded 2 SOEs again





JAKARTAKOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially dissolved two public companies (BUMN), namely PT Kertas Kraft Aceh and PT Industri Kaca (Iglas). The dissolution of Kertas Kraft Aceh is contained in Government Regulation (PP) number 17 of 2023, while the dissolution of Iglas is contained in PP number 18 of 2023. Both regulations were signed by Jokowi on April 3, 2023. In response to this, BUMN Minister Arya Sinulingga’s special staff said: Ministry of BUMN fully follow Jokowi’s decision. “It’s according to the rules of the game, we all follow them,” Arya said when met at the BUMN ministry office, JakartaThursday (04/06/2023). Also read: What is the main objective of the government to establish state-owned enterprises? Regarding the fate of former employees of Kertas Kraft Aceh and Iglas, according to him, if their skills are really needed, they can be employed in other BUMNs. If not, you cannot be forced to return to work at BUMN. “If he really has the ability other SOEs need, maybe. Otherwise, why force him?” he said. As for the sound of PP number 17 of 2023, it was decided that Kertas Kraft Aceh, which was formed on the basis of PP number 31 of 1982, was officially dissolved as of the promulgation of PP number 17 of 2023. While the sound of PP number 18 of 2023, it was decided that Iglas which was formed on the basis of PP number 33 of 1978, was officially dissolved as of the promulgation of PP number 18 of 2023. The dissolution of the two was based on the results of a study taking into account aspects of business performance, market performance, agility in the face of market disruptions and the ability to continue business activities, continuity of the enterprise which proved to be unsustainable. Also Read: 4 Zombie SOEs That Keep Losing, Failing and Finally Dissolving The implementation of the liquidation for the dissolution of Kertas Kraft Aceh and Iglas will be carried out in accordance with a number of laws and regulations in the field of BUMN and limited liability companies, as well as several other regulations. The implementation of the dissolution and liquidation of both is also mentioned no later than 5 years after the issuance of the PP. In addition, all remaining assets resulting from the liquidation of the company will be deposited with the Treasury. For information, previously Jokowi had also pressed two PPs at the same time for the dissolution of the two BUMNs. It consists of PP number 13 of 2023 which stipulates the dissolution of PT Istaka Karya and PP number 14 of 2023 which stipulates the dissolution of PT Industri Sandang Nusantara.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2023/04/07/123000926/respons-kementerian-bumn-usai-jokowi-kembali-bubarkan-2-bumn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related