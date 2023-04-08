Why comedy is an extreme sport at Narendra Modis India





Last month, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison for defamation, following a joke he made at a rally in 2019 that all thieves have the surname Modi. A day later, Gandhi was expelled from parliament. Loading Dasgupta says opposition parties, including Gandhis, also targeted writers, cartoonists and other artists when in power. [But] the difference between the previous regime and the current regime is that the current regime is more blatant and they are often supported by online mobs which turn into offline mobs very quickly. For example, the Muslim comedian Munawar Faruqui was imprisoned in 2021 for allegedly insulting Hindus. The offense stemmed from content he had uploaded to YouTube the previous year, interpreted by religious hardliners associated with the Modis Bharatiya Janata party as an insult to a Hindu deity. Comedy crowds buying tickets in India are as good as anywhere else in the world. They know why they come, says Dasgupta. Perhaps the problem is that when you upload something online, a non-comedy-watching audience in India sees a joke and takes it as speech. Anirban Dasgupta performs at his gala at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Credit: Jim Lee Thakker says she doesn’t post too much material online or delve into religious topics. Initially I had a few minutes on these topics, which I rarely do now… There is definitely a level of unspoken censorship. For example, there are certain personalities that you cannot comment on; religious subjects are best left untouched. Loading Dasgupta agrees, saying it’s an unspoken rule that in India right now you can’t upload a joke about religion on the internet. His own Amazon Prime special, take it easycaused some outrage online. That said, Indian audiences online have taken serious offense to jokes about DJs, physiotherapists and the like, so you should be prepared for all sorts of backlash and reports. THE Melbourne International Comedy Festival is running until April 23. age is a media partner of the festival.

