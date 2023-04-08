Trumps Bet: A criminal case could help his campaign, and vice versa





PALM BEACH, Florida. At one end of the lavish Donald J. Trump Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, the former president made his first public comments about his arrest. At the other end of the lobby, a space lit by 16 crystal chandeliers and larger than four professional basketball courts were several cardboard boxes filled with white campaign T-shirts.

The shirts read I STAND WITH TRUMP and had a date printed on them in bold letters: 30-03-2023 the day Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in a secret money scandal.

After Mr. Trump was indicted, it has become impossible to tell where his legal defense ends and his presidential campaign begins.

The blurring of lines between his bid for the White House and his escalating court battles is at the center of a high-stakes, standards-shattering bet on Mr. Trump: that he is able to sway public opinion to such an extent. degree that he can simultaneously strengthen his legal case and generate enthusiasm and campaign contributions from his supporters.

His legal calculus, according to his aides and close allies, is that his pressure campaign against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg will lead to his acquittal and deter other prosecutors from seeking additional indictments, even though some of his attorneys have warned him that is unlikely.

Politically, Mr. Trump’s strategy is to portray himself as a victim of Democratic persecution, generating sympathy and goodwill to aid him in his campaign for a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination.

President Trump isn’t just right to speak this way, he has a duty to use his bully pulpit to expose corrupt and unchecked prosecutors, said Rod R. Blagojevich, a former Democratic governor of Illinois who was jailed for corruption until Mr. Trump commuted his sentence. in 2020. I congratulate him.

Mr. Trump and his allies have repeatedly leveled baseless accusations of wrongdoing by Mr. Bragg.

No one can say for sure whether Mr. Trump’s recent surge in the presidential primary polls was the result of his weaving of legal and political tactics, or the recent stumbles of his potential chief Republican rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. or a combination of both.

But Mr Trump’s confusion between his political and legal campaigns has been exposed for weeks.

His public remarks about his arrest on Tuesday were made from the same stage surrounded by the same Make America Great Again banners and American flags where he had announced his candidacy for the White House in 2024 nearly five months earlier. One of the lawyers sitting next to Mr Trump during his arraignment in the New York courthouse was Boris Epshteyn, who provided political and legal advice to the former president and other Republican candidates.

At the first major rally of Mr. Trump’s race last month in Texas, his campaign handed out witch-hunt signs for the crowd to wave at. The campaign sent out more than three dozen fundraising appeals to supporters this week, each referencing Mr. Trump’s legal battles. An email on Tuesday sought campaign contributions in exchange for T-shirts printed with a fake photo ID of the former president and the words Not Guilty. (New York authorities chose not to take a real photo ID.)

Donald Trump has been masterful at blurring the line between his own potential legal and political peril, said Rob Godfrey, a longtime Republican strategist based in South Carolina. But now that he faces real legal peril, it will be fascinating to see how loyal his supporters are, if they have the same tolerance for chaos he continues to have, and if any of his opponents find a way to get anyone away from him.

Mr. Trump has long viewed public opinion as the solution to a growing list of personal dramas, political scandals and legal crises. He used similar tactics as president during the 22-month investigation led by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, and his approval rating remained virtually unchanged. Mr. Trump’s legal advisers had urged him to create a team outside the White House structure to publicly respond to the Mueller investigation, but he refused.

One of Trump’s re-election and fundraising political highlights came in February 2020, after a Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him in his first impeachment trial.

More recently, he has spent months seeking to make state and federal prosecutors investigating his behavior appear indistinguishable from Democratic and Republican opponents actively trying to delay his political career.

Mr. Trump has proven his skills in using investigations, impeachments and impeachments to swell his campaign coffers (and use some of those contributions to pay legal fees). His campaign claimed to have raised more than $12 million through online contributions in the past week since he was indicted by the grand jury.

But his silencing strategy to embed his legal troubles in his 2024 presidential campaign carries significant risks and masks, at least for now, potential problems.

As the Trump team celebrated the recent influx of campaign cash, questions have been raised about how many new donors he can tap into and whether he can maintain his fundraising prowess without a immediate crisis to exploit. His only public campaign finance report to date showed a less than stellar run for such a prominent political figure.

The biggest question for the former president is how the attacks on the judiciary and law enforcement on Wednesday, he called on his party to fund the FBI and Justice Department in response to his criminal indictment l will help win back moderate Republicans and independent voters who have abandoned him. , and its preferred candidates and causes, for three consecutive election cycles.

Mr. Trump has used his position as a former president and frontrunner for the Republican parties’ 2024 presidential nomination to repeatedly portray felony charges in New York (and open criminal investigations in Georgia and Washington) as an attack politically motivated to undermine his candidacy for the White House.

But that message ignores a series of electoral disappointments for Republicans since Mr Trump’s victory in 2016 made him the face of the party. Those defeats in 2018, 2020 and 2022 were largely the result of a motivated Democratic base to vote against him and a significant defection from moderate Republicans put off by his antics.

Moreover, every major investigation into Mr. Trump began long before he announced his third presidential campaign. By the time he opened his bid for the White House in November, Mr Trump had spent months pushing for an unusually early campaign introduction, a move designed in part to shield him from a flood of damaging revelations emerging from the investigation into his attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

Likewise, Mr. Trump has used his legal battle to energize his enthusiastic supporters and unite in a divided Republican Party. While public opinion polls show Mr. Trump with a wide lead over most other major contenders and potential rivals, about half of the party remains opposed to his candidacy.

In the Mar-a-Lago Ballroom on Tuesday, Mr. Trump’s campaign set up the room with a center aisle for the former president and his VIPs to walk to their seats.

The aisle looked like something a wedding party might use to make an entrance. But it also seemed to embody the very line Mr. Trump has sought to blur: Mr. Epshteyn, one of Mr. Trump’s legal advisers, smiled and waved as the crowd cheered his arrival along with several campaign aides and family members.

The only crime I have committed, Mr. Trump said minutes later from center stage, is to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it.

