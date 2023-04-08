There was a guest at Donald Trump’s post-impeachment speech who might raise eyebrows





Melania Trump may have withdrawn her public support for her husband Donald Trump during his impeachment this week, but there is one person who curiously sat front and center during the former presidents’ speech: her father, Viktor Knavs . He didn’t seem to have a problem with Melania’s husband cheating on her more than once and then paying the women for their silence.

It’s an odd prospect for anyone to understand, but Knavs was comfortably situated between Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Barron Trump were the other missing family members.) And even though Melanias’ father was there To show his support, Donald Trump has still not thanked his wife in his speech. Shouldn’t Knavs support his daughter instead of the former president? It looks like a hurtful gesture, at least from the perspective of outsiders.

Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs, parents of First Lady Melania Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., Friday, January 17, 2020.

Knavs and his wife, Amalija, were constant presences during Donald Trump’s administration after buying a house in the area to help raise Barron. They often traveled with Melania and bounced between New York, Bedminster, New Jersey and Mar-a-Lago with the whole clan, so they are well integrated into the Trump family. But showing up for his impeachment speech in 34 counts is a whole other level of awkwardness.

Melania would be angry not necessarily humiliated by the situation in which Donald Trump finds himself, according to the author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. Her silence is deliberate, it’s her weapon of choice and protective armor, she explained. Although Melania’s support is not seen in public, she still stands by her man behind closed doors and that may be why she signed with her father expressing her unconditional support for the former president.

