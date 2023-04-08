Xi Jinping overturns traditional Maos position on disputed Kuril Islands; Support Russia, snub Japan

In a move likely to heighten tensions between Moscow, Tokyo and Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he does not support Japan’s claim to Russian-held islands off Hokkaido during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last month.

This is a significant shift towards neutrality from China’s position indicated by then Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1964 to consider the four disputed islands as belonging to Japan.

Although nuanced, Xi’s new position on the disputed island is ambivalent. On the one hand, he buried a six-decade-old policy, but on the other hand, he refrained from committing to participate in a special free zone project on the island.

Xi said he would leave the matter to Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Beijing’s shift in position amid the war in Ukraine is significant because the issue has a direct impact on Japan, a staunch US ally and NATO member. Moreover, the war worked as a freeze to cement the political, military and economic ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Known as theNorthern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuril Islands in Russia, the 10,503 square kilometers of islands, with around 20,000 inhabitants, are rich in hot springs, minerals and rare earth metals, such as rhenium, used to produce aircraft supersonic.

The speculation dates back to September 2010, when China and Russia issued two joint statements pledging to “support each other in matters of sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity”.

The inference drawn is that the statements indicated that a Sino-Russian united front had been achieved by pressing their claims in disputed areas with Japan.

However, the wording is ambiguous at best, omitting explicit mention of disputed areas while specifically mentioning joint support of their positions on Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, the Caucasus region, and former Soviet countries.

China considers the Northern Territories, as the Chinese Foreign Ministry puts it, “a bilateral issue between Russia and Japan; China hopes the two sides will properly resolve the issue through friendly negotiations. Supporting Russia would run counter to this position. In particular, China’s actions suggest a tacit recognition of Japanese sovereignty.

Currently, on the world atlas published by the People’s Liberation Army, the border between Japan and Russia is drawn above Iturup (the northernmost island of the Northern Territories) with a note “Occupied by Russia” next to each of the four disputed islands. Additionally, the atlas uses the Japanese rather than Russian names of the islands.

There is a history of China siding with Japan on this. Although China expressed support for the Soviet claim to the Northern Territories in the 1950s, the deterioration of Sino-Soviet relations in the 1960s resulted in Beijing’s unequivocal public support for Japanese sovereignty during the next three decades.

In 1965, Mao Zedong publicly supported Japan’s right to reclaim the four islands. After the Sino-Soviet border dispute in 1969, China began marking the islands as Japanese territory, but with an “Occupied by Russia” note on Chinese maps.

In the 1970s, China condemned the Soviet desire “to permanently occupy the Northern Territories, which have always belonged to Japan”, and expressed the “unwavering support of the Chinese people for the patriotic and just actions of the Japanese people to recover the Northern Territories”.

In 1983, Chinese Foreign Minister Wu Xueqian observed during a visit to Japan that “Japan’s demand that the Soviets return the Northern Territories is a just cause to maintain its territory and sovereignty, and we resolutely support”.

During Prime Minister Li Peng’s visit to Japan in 1989, he pledged to Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita that China would support Japan’s request for the return of the Northern Territories and reiterated that China believed that the request was justified.

China’s unambiguous public support for Japanese sovereignty over the Northern Territories only gradually faded after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, when an isolated Beijing sought to once again improve relations with Moscow.

Talks between Moscow and Tokyo over the islands have been suspended since Japan imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. China’s shift in stance could make it harder to resolve the decades-long dispute, as Moscow is unlikely to back down on the issue now with Beijing’s backing.

Recently, fearing China’s regional ambitions, Japan has strengthened its ties with NATO, which wants to limit the global reach of China and Russia, including in the Pacific region. Under US protection and support, Japan has become more vocal on regional issues, and its Kuril Islands dispute with Russia is gaining momentum.

As the Russian offensive raged across Ukraine in March, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi revived Tokyo’s claims to the southern Kuriles, describing the region as a “integral part”of the Pacific State. For the first time in two decades, in April last year, the Japanese government described the Kuril Islands as the area illegally occupied by Russia in its diplomatic blue book.

“The sovereignty of our country extends to the Northern Territories (Kuril Islands). The government has not changed its position on this issue. The purpose of the negotiations on the conclusion of the peace treaty [with Russia] is owned by the four islands. This is Japan’s constant position,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a hearing in the upper house of Japan’s parliament.

“The issue in question cannot be delayed any longer, and Japan will continue its efforts to resolve it based on previous agreements, including the December 2018 agreement signed by the Singapore countries,” Kishida noted.

In 2018, Japan and Russia agreed to speed up negotiations on the peace treaty based on the 1956 Japanese-Soviet Joint Declaration, in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring Habomai and Shikotan islands (two of the four islands) if a peace treaty is signed.

Russia and China in a no-win situation

Moreover, for Russia, such a move would also be strategically unrealistic. While Russia enjoys good relations with China, it is reluctant to align itself with the PRC over territorial disputes with Japan.

Russia must consider the consequences of what many see as China’s unchecked ambition, increased military activity in East Asia and the US reaction to Russian involvement in the Senkaku/Diaoyu dispute . Moreover, Russia does not wish to alienate Japan.

There’s an even simpler reason why Moscow doesn’t need to risk supporting China. Russia already controls the disputed territories.