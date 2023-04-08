Labor law and order attack and backfire





Oh dear. It looks like Labor has been caught trying to be half too smart with their latest anti-Tory ad. Army Starmer proudly released a hard-hitting graphic last night, which read: Do you think adults convicted of child molestation should go to jail? Rishi Sunak does not accompany a smiling photo of the Prime Minister. The party says the basis for this tweet is Justice Department figures which show that 4,500 adults convicted of child molestation since 2010 have not served any jail time. Such an assertion is dubious to say the least. For starters, Sunak was only elected in 2015 and has served as prime minister for less than six months: holding him personally responsible for court convictions under David Cameron is a gross overstatement. But Mr S is more intrigued by Labors’ curious decision to open this Pandora’s box, given the fuss they have made over Boris Johnson’s attack on Sir Keir Starmers’ dossier as Director of Public Prosecutions. Starmer was, of course, head of the Crown Prosecution Service when he chose not to prosecute Jimmy Savile. If we now hold Sunak responsible for not locking up dangerous child molesters, should we not do the same for Sir Keirs’ role as DPP, especially when he seemed to take responsibility for these failings? the time ? The attack is all the more remarkable considering that Starmer, as DPP, was a member of the Sentencing Council, the body that sets sentencing guidelines, until 2013. board meeting in September 2013, sexual offenses where the victim is under 13 were discussed. , according in the public minutes. Starmer himself was therefore partly responsible for the tools used by judges to sentence those convicted of child sex offences, including the period between 2010 and 2013 for which Labor is now attacking the Tories. How then can Rishi Sunak be blamed for the conviction of such offenses when Sir Keir walks away unscathed? Embarrassingly for Labour, Twitter has now added a mandatory correction to its tweet which notes that: Tweet implies Prime Minister Rishi Sunak does not support prison sentences for child sex abuse. Current sentencing guidelines for this crime provide for a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. There is no Conservative party policy to remove that. The politics behind the move is that Labor is desperate to show they can be as mean as the Tories when it comes to hard-hitting communications. But in an effort to portray themselves as ruthless pragmatists, party strategists have inadvertently exposed their internal divisions to the world. Backbench John McDonnell has previously attacked the tweet, saying it is not the kind of politics a Labor party, confident in its own values ​​and preparing to govern, should engage in. Kevin Maguire, the veteran Mirror hack described it as a gutter policy; George Eaton of new statesman dubbed it one of the worst political adverts in recent UK history. And even some of Starmers’ hand-picked shadow cabinets seem unable to defend the tweet, with Lucy Powell struggling to do so on several occasions in interviews this morning on LBC, Sky, the BBC and GB News. In an excruciating exchange with the Beebs Naga Munchetty, she defended him in normal political debate, but then, uh, refused to repeat the tweet on air. If even Powell won’t defend him, how exactly does Starmer think the rest of his backbenchers will react? Below is the full list of Labor politicians who distanced themselves from the announcement: John McDonnell, MP: This is not the kind of politics a Labor Party, confident in its own values ​​and preparing to govern, should engage in. Diane Abbott, MP: Sentencing is a matter for the judiciary. You’d think a former DPP would know that. Horrible ad. Richard Leonard, MSP: Please delete this. Carol Mochan, MSP: We can do so much better than this, I will clarify my feelings to make sure we do. Monica Lennon, MSP: Survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserve better from the criminal justice system and their elected representatives.

