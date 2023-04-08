During Chennai and Hyderabad visit, PM to flag 2 Vande Bharat trains and launch projects

Learn more

From there, it will reach Chennai, where it will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal set up at a total expenditure of Rs 2,437 crore at Chennai Airport.

PM Modi in Hyderabad

During a quick 2-hour city tour, the Prime Minister will attend a town hall meeting at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad.

At 10:30 a.m., PM Modi will arrive at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, where BJP workers are expected to meet him.

From there it will join the Secunderabad railway station by road, from where it will leave the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad to the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the modernization of the station here. The revamp of Secunderabad Railway Station which will be at a cost of Rs. 720 crore is planned such that it will undergo a massive transformation with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

During the visit, Modi will also launch 13 new Multimodal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

It will also dedicate the SecunderabadMahabubnagar doubling and electrification project to the nation. The project which spans a distance of over 85 km was completed at a cost of almost Rs. 1,410 crores.

During the public program at Parade Ground in the city later, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth over Rs. 7,850 crores.

Later, he will speak there at a public meeting. From there it will depart for Chennai at 12:30 PM.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a notice. Meanwhile, light rain is expected in the city as the Met department has issued a yellow alert in Hyderabad for today.

Prior to Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Hyderabad, palisades were reportedly set up in the city probing the BJP over dynasty politics and corruption.

Billboards put up by BRS have pictures of dozens of BJP leaders whose parents or children are in politics and read, “Parivar welcomes you Modi Ji,” according to a report by Deccan Herald.

PM Modi in Chennai

A five-tier security arrangement has been put in place in Chennai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city. About 26,000 police officers will be deployed in the city to carry out intensive security checks at all the places the Prime Minister is due to visit, including Chennai Airport, Central Railway Station, Vivekananda House, Raj Bhavan and INS Adyar Heliport. .

According to media reports, the prime minister is expected to arrive in the city around 2:30 p.m. and will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport first.

Later, around 4 p.m., it will leave the Vande Bharat Express at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Station. He will also participate in the 125th annual Ramakrishna Mutt Day celebrations at Vivekanandhar Illam on Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road).

Around 6:30 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects at Alstom’s cricket ground, Pallavaram.

