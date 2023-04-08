What Trump’s Indictment and Arrest Means for His Evangelical Supporters





Holy Week has been hijacked by the spectacle of white evangelicals crying over their savior Donald Trump. The former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury this week on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Although the indictments relate to silent money Trump allegedly paid to cover up business and wrongly recorded as business expenses, some supporters see it as Trump’s passion play. In other words, they see his prosecution as a persecution, as a punishment that the Democrats inflict on him because he was their chosen one, the messiah who gave them power.

Holy Week has been hijacked by the spectacle of white evangelicals crying over their savior Donald Trump.

Trump’s arrest may be a first in American history, but for evangelicals who support him, it is the fulfillment of their prophecy of persecution against Trump, for whom many have dismissed Jesus for hire. But this new passion game, which centers around alleged adultery and bribery, is nothing like the story of Jesus. This week’s story revolves around alleged behavior contrary to Christian belief, behavior that has always been anathema to evangelicals: adulterous sex with a porn star, nothing less and lying. Yet white evangelicals still support Trump.

A group of Trump-aligned evangelical pastors gathered to pray for Trump’s victory after his impeachment, and James Dobson, the evangelical pastor who founded Focus on the Family, prayed for God to restore his influence and his power. But support for Trump goes far beyond just praying for him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., said Tuesday that President Trump joins some of the most incredible people in history arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served a prison sentence. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered! Anna Perez, the host of a show called Wrong Think, said in response to Trump’s arrest on Tuesday that President Trump would take a bullet for me. President Trump takes a bullet for me. President Trump is ready to take a bullet for all of us. What he does is like Christ. I never would have thought that before today… He’s literally going to jail for us.

Comparing Trump to religious and political martyrs is both laughable and frightening. Late last month, Joseph McBride, attorney for some of the Jan. 6 defendants, tweeted that Donald Trump is just as important to the United States now as Martin Luther King Jr. was the month before he was assassinated in 1968. On Tuesday, the 55th anniversary of that assassination, McBride tweeted: MLK: April 4, 1968 and TRUMP: April 4, 2023.

While it might be hard to believe that Republican politicians, MAGA loyalists and white evangelicals would say such things on the anniversary of Kings’ assassination and during the week leading up to Easter, I assure you that such statements are consistent with the interwoven stories of persecution and grievances of the Republican Party and white evangelicals.

Trump has long known that by playing on their fears and grievances, he can manipulate evangelicals into abandoning their principles. They want the world, but especially the United States and its government, to be shaped by their religious beliefs, which are not compatible with mainstream Christianity.

Trump has long known that by playing on their fears and grievances, he can manipulate evangelicals into abandoning their principles.

Jeff Sharlet, author of The Undertow, said it best when he described Trump’s indictment and arrest as the third stage of Trumpocene theology – the age of martyrs. This age, he says, began with the murder of Ashli ​​Babitt during the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. But now Trump has pushed her aside to hoist himself onto the cross of persecution.

This devotion to Trump is not just loyalty to the Republican Party. It is religious fervor. Trump and the GOP have merged their fortunes into a religion of grievance and retaliation. That’s why Trump’s last public appearance before his indictment was in Waco, Texas, where the Branch Davidian Compound engaged in a fateful showdown with the US government.

Trump knows his supporters want a theocracy. Look at the laws enacted in places like Florida and Texas. Banning books, erasing access to abortion, and targeting trans kids and drag shows represent the rollout of corner issues that have been part of the Evangelical and Republican playbook since the late 1970s. Trump himself is so adored because he gave them Supreme Court justices and judicial appointments at a level that no other Republican has.

Make no mistake: Evangelicals are not leaving Trump. Far from there. In fact, he now embodies the penchant of white evangelicals to believe they are a persecuted minority. Now that the president who gave them three Supreme Court justices has been arrested, their embrace of him is stronger than ever. They elevated Trump to divine status, one they revere even more fervently.

For other Republicans hoping to contest him for the presidential nomination in 2024, good luck. You are going to need it. MAGA Jesus is not dead. He is rising in the polls and may be unbeatable for a Republican.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-indictment-arrest-evangelical-supporters-rcna78194 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related