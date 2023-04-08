Pakistan to launch new military operation against Islamist militants – statement





Gathering of civilian and military leaders endorse operation Decision comes as country faces economic and political crises Operation will serve as premise to delay elections next month – analyst

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (Reuters) – Pakistan plans to launch a new nationwide operation to root out Islamist militants, the national security committee said on Friday, a potentially costly move for a country already facing an economic crisis and large-scale politics.

An analyst said the operation would also serve as a pretext for the government to delay the provincial elections it was forced to hold next month.

Pakistan is at risk of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout program stalled since November, as a deadly political battle rages between the government and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The last time he launched an all-out operation against Islamist militants was in 2014, and it cost the country billions of dollars and resulted in the displacement of more than a million people and the deaths of hundreds. ‘others.

“The meeting agreed to launch a comprehensive operation with the whole nation and government, which will rid the country of the threat of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination,” the security committee said in a statement.

Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, has seen an increase in attacks by Islamist militants in recent months, particularly since negotiations with the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban failed. Pakistan last year.

This year, the group and its factions have unleashed a wave of attacks, including a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people, mostly policemen.

The security committee said it held a meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the country’s military leadership, and formed a committee to make recommendations regarding the details of anti-militant operations in the two weeks.

The meeting was called by Sharif a day after he and his allies staged a parliamentary vote to reject a Supreme Court order to hold provincial polls next month.

The government has argued that the deteriorating security situation means provincial elections should be postponed.

PREMISE TO DELAY

“Operations are already underway…but this statement will be a premise for the government to say it cannot hold elections in the midst of a nationwide operation,” said author Zahid Hussain. of books on militancy in Pakistan. , told Reuters.

The court has already dismissed the government’s argument, but Friday’s security committee statement brings with it key endorsement from Pakistan’s mighty military.

“It’s a very smartly crafted statement. It (the government) gets the support of the military without the military making any kind of political statement,” Hussain added.

The Pakistani military has ruled the country for more than 30 years out of its 75-year history and continues to wield enormous power.

Government and military spokesmen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Former Prime Minister Khan has pushed for an election amid growing anger at the government over decades-high inflation and a crippling economic downturn as it tries to navigate tough economic reforms backed by the government. IMF.

Khan said on Thursday the committee meeting was called to use security as a pretext to delay the election, warning it would pit the military against the judiciary.

The political crisis has already severely affected economic decision-making. Pakistan’s finance minister cited domestic political unrest as a reason to cancel his visit to Washington to attend the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Gibran Peshimam in Karachi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

