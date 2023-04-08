Indonesia’s bold leadership brings more confidence: ASEAN chief





Jakarta. Indonesia has taken a bold approach in assuming the rotating ASEAN presidency this year to bring more confidence to member states in the face of growing geopolitical tensions and rivalries, the regional bloc’s secretary-general said in a recent interview. “I think Indonesia has been pretty bold…and released a lot of our priority economic deliverables. And of course Indonesia takes the opportunity as ASEAN Chair to really push the ASEAN agenda and interest forward, which is very important,” Kao Kim Hourn said in an interview. with Jakarta-based BTV broadcast on Thursday. “We believe in ourselves, we believe in what we do. That’s why Indonesia’s agenda as president this year puts a very wonderful theme: ASEAN matters, the epicenter of growth. Many economic priorities have been put on the agenda this year to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery in Southeast Asia, the Cambodian diplomat added. “And in particular, Indonesia is focusing on the digital economy and also on MSMEs, which of course is very important for the overall ASEAN economy – 90% of the ASEAN economy is based on MSMEs,” Hourn told BTV host Pudja Lestari. As the ongoing war in Ukraine endangers global peace and security, ASEAN will use all its platforms to reduce tensions in the region and promote trust between external partners such as the United States and China. China, he said. “We certainly want to see more dialogue, more consultation and of course more engagement with each other through all the ASEAN-led mechanisms,” Hourn said, adding that the focus is on prevention. conflicts. “That’s why it’s important for us to really be the key driver for peace and stability and public good in our region,” he said. Tags: Keywords:

