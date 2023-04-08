Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for PM Modi’s visit





Traffic police are advising people to avoid the above routes (marked in red) during the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday April 8. Roads marked in black have been closed to the public. (Hyderabad City Police)d

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday to flag down the Vande Bharat Express in Secunderabad and address a public meeting at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, Hyderabad Police have imposed general traffic restrictions of 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Police advised commuters to avoid Monappa Circle (Statue of Rajiv Gandhi), Greenland, Prakashnagar, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza Junction, SBI, YMCA, St John’s Rotary, Sangeet Junction, Alugaddbavi, Mettuguda, Chilkalguda, Brooke Bond Colony, Tivoli junction, Balamrai, Sweekar Upkaar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund and Central Point junctions. For general traffic, the roads from Tivoli junction to Plaza junction, from SBH junction to Sweekar Upkar junction will be closed. Police have advised people traveling from Secunderabad station to start early. Access to the station from Platform 10 on the Chilkalguda side would be restricted. All passengers must enter the station through the main entrance leading to Platform 1. Police have advised commuters not to use the routes from Secunderabad station to Patny, Paradise junction, Begumpet and Punjagutta due to congestion. As vehicular traffic would be restricted from St John’s Roundabout, Sangeet Junction, Rathifile T-junction and Chilkalguda Junction, rail passengers were asked to use the road via the Clock Tower , the passport office, the main road Regimental Bazar to reach the station. Additionally, traffic to and from Secunderabad Railway for rail passengers would be diverted from Punjagutta via Khairatabad Junction, IMAX Roundabout, Telugu Talli Flyover, Lower Tank Bund Road, RTC , Musheerabad and Chilkalguda junction. From the station, traffic would be diverted via Old Gandhi Junction, Monda Market, Ghasmandi, Bible House, Karbala Maidan and Tank Bund. Another route would be via Clock Tower, Patny, Bible House, Karbala Maidan and Tank Bund. Vehicles from Uppal to Punjagutta have been advised to travel via Ramanthapur, Amberpet, Himayatnagar and Khairatabad junctions. Police advised commuters not to use the route via Tarnaka and Rail Nilayam due to heavy congestion. Traffic from Tarnaka, Mettuguda to Panjagutta, Ameerpet will be diverted at Sangeet Junction to Chilkalguda, Musheerabad, Kavadiguda, Lower Tank Bund, Iqbal Minar, Lakdikapul. Traffic from Panjagutta and Ameerpet to Tarnaka and Uppal will be diverted at Panjagutta to Khairatabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli flyover, Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Chilkalguda rotary and Mettuguda. Traffic from Medchal and Balanagar to Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally Junction to Dairy Farm road, Holy Family Church, Trimulgherry, RK Puram, Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Mettuguda. Traffic from Karkhana and Trimulgherry to SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry Junction to RK Puram, Neredmet, Malkajgiri and Mettuguda Motorists heading to and from the Karimnagar (Rajiv Rahadhari) highway towards Amerpeet were advised to use the ORR to enter at Shameerpet Gate 7 and exit at Medchal Gate 6 and take the road via Kompally, Suchitra, Balanagar, Moosapet, Erragadda, SR Nagar. Towards Uppal, they are advised to exit at Keesara ORR Gate (8), then take the road via Kushaiguda, ECIL, Moula Ali and Nacharam. The public coming from Karimnagar can take the road via AS Rao Nagar, ECIL, Moula Ali and Tarnaka to enter the city. Motorists were advised to avoid Trimulgherry junction, JBS road and instead use the ORR to enter Gachibowli, Patancheru, Medchal, Keesara and Ghatkesar. Parking arrangements for the public meeting From Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jagtiya, Mancherial districts via Rajiv Rahadhari: Dhobi ghat via Shamirpet, Trimulgherry Junction, Bowenpally Market, Diamond Point. From Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts via Medchal, Suchitra, Bowenpally Junction and Tadbun: Bison Polo Ground From Medak and Sangareddy districts via Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Bowenpally Junction and Tadbun: Bison Polo Ground From Ranga Reddy, Nagarkurnool and Achampet districts via Tukkuguda, Pahadishareef, Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar, Uppal and Tarnaka: RRC ground. From Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet districts via Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal and Tarnaka: RRC ground. From former Warangal districts and Yadadri Bhongir district via Ghatkesar, Uppal and Tarnaka: RRC terrain. From Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jagtiyal and Mancherial districts: Cantonment Park Ground (near JBS) and) Cantonment Picket Depot. From the districts of Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad and those coming from Hitec City, Madhapur, SR Nagar, Panjagutta and Tank Bund: PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

