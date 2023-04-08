My career has seen many powerful men get caught up in sex scandals. Donald Trump knows he is vulnerable





Beginning with a 1998 appearance before Ken Starr’s grand jury as a junior member of the White House testifying about President Bill Clinton’s relationship with my intern Monica Lewinsky, my career has been punctuated with run-ins with the law involving men, sex and power. After Ken Starr, it was the Obama Justice Department case against my former boss then Senator John Edwards involving payments in an extramarital affair that earned me hours of FBI interviews, an appearance before a second grand jury and my first (and hopefully only) testimony. in a criminal trial in connection with Edwards’ 2012 lawsuit. I was also Hillary Clinton’s communications director during the 2016 presidential campaign and saw, as a result of the Access Hollywood tape, more of a dozen women come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault in the final weeks before the election. (Trump has denied all charges.) It was the payments his attorney made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during that time that led to Trump’s indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Forty years ago, a political aide like me was unlikely to get caught up in such legal dramas; these cases would almost certainly not have been presented by prosecutors. But my career, which began in the early 1990s, aligned with the dawn of a new era of responsibility. A politician’s personal indiscretions, once considered off-limits to the press and political enemies, have become fair game. Originally dubbed the Politics of Personal Destruction under President Clinton, this era morphed into a new judgment in which politicians found their sexual misconduct placed them in significant legal peril as political opponents, prosecutors and, more recently, the women they allegedly raped sued them. The past three decades have shown that questioning politicians about sex is an easy way to catch them in the act of lying, either in public or under oath. Given the number of laws governing the behavior of politicians, lying about women is a surefire way to get into legal hot water.

So it didn’t surprise me when, of former President Donald Trump’s three criminal investigations currently underway, it was the one involving a cover-up that resulted in the first indictment against him. He faces more liability next month when a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, the woman who accused him of a rape that occurred in the 1990s, is on trial in New York. (Trump denied his accusation.)

For those eager to see Trump convicted of something (anything!), there’s been a lot of talk about whether Manhattan prosecutors’ case is the strongest of the slew of indictments. possibilities that could hit Trump this year. I understand the argument, but the idea that prosecutors in different jurisdictions could or should coordinate their potential prosecutions against Trump to maximize their chances of success is misguided. Rooting for the criminal convictions of a political opponent is a human thing to do and I was guilty of it. But it’s a flawed notion of what accountability looks like in a democratic system and, as Edwards’ mistrial shows, one that can end in disappointment.

Edwards faced a similar, but not identical, charge to Trump for violating campaign finance laws for having a donor financially support a woman he had an affair with. Personally, I was relieved that the Edwards case ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. When I entered a courtroom in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 9, 2012, as a prosecution witness, it was not by choice. I had been called in because, as someone who had worked closely with Edwards during his two presidential campaigns and who was also a friend of his late wife Elizabeth, I had been aware of some relevant discussions (and painful). I didn’t want John to go to jail and I knew that despite their split at the end of her life, Elizabeth didn’t want that either. The last time I saw John before the trial was when I stayed at Edwards the week Elizabeth died in late 2010. In my opinion, that family, including John, had suffered enough.

But my opinion doesn’t matter, the law did. Lanny Breuer, who was assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s criminal division under President Barack Obama, believed Edwards had violated campaign finance laws and made the decision to pursue legal action against him.

Washington is a small town, so I also know Breuer. He had worked as an assistant attorney at the Clinton White House, where we both served. Breuer spent a good chunk of his time in the Clinton White House trying to fend off the out-of-control Independent Counsel Starr, so it surprised me when he made the new and controversial decision to pursue a conviction of Edwards using campaign finance law. However, prosecutors do not act alone. A grand jury accepted Breuers’ assessment and, as happened to TrumpEdwards, was indicted. In the end, the assembled jury for the criminal trial decided that the prosecutors had not presented a convincing case; Edwards was acquitted of one charge and prosecutors dropped the others after the declaration of a mistrial. Juries are those who dispense justice by determining, independent of other factors, whether a law has been broken. The fact that I got the result I hoped for in the Edwards case is just a happy coincidence for me.

Now I look at Trump’s case from a very different perspective. As a woman who worked for Hillary Clinton, I felt some satisfaction when Trump, who during his career was named in thousands of lawsuits, faced his first arrest for trying to silence a woman to help her win the 2016 election. The case has already revealed important details, including that Trump was outwardly nonchalant about the 2016 women’s accusations against him, dismissing his accusers as either liars or too overweight or unattractive to be mugged backstage, he and his team furiously arranged payments to Daniels to keep their alleged affair. a secret. (Trump acknowledged the payments but denied the affair and any wrongdoing.) I found this telling; it suggests that the ever-confident Trump feared there was a limit to the bad behavior the public would be willing to accept. Turns out he overrated America at the time. Trump was elected President of the United States and the only person held responsible for the Access Hollywood tape fallout was Billy Bush, who lost his job for laughing at Trump’s vulgarity.

