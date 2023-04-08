Imran and Gandapur indicted in two separate cases in the capital – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Two separate cases have been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and party leader Ali Amin Gandapur in the federal capital, police said on Friday.

One of the cases was registered at Ramna Police Station against the former Prime Minister under Article 138 (incitement to an act of insubordination by a soldier, sailor or airman), 500 (penalty for defamation) and 505 (statements leading to public mischief) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, in a speech from Zaman Park Lahore on March 19, 2023, broadcast on a private news channel, the head of the PTI made several allegations against a senior officer of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and also made his defamation.

FIR against PTI leader says purpose of his speeches is to create mutiny

He also made allegations against the senior officer with others in his speeches on November 11 and 4, 2022 and October 29, 2022, the FIR said. In his speech on October 28, 2022, he used offensive language against the army and ISI chief and senior officer and threatened their family members.

Besides, he also provoked extremists and put the lives of the senior officer’s family members in constant threat, he added. The FIR added that the former Prime Minister had damaged the reputation of the army by his baseless allegations.

As a result, foreign agencies seized the opportunity and tried to drive a wedge between the armed forces and the Pakistani people, the FIR said.

The purpose of these speeches is to create mutiny, and in this regard, he also uses social media, FIR said.

Mr Gandapur and another person, Asad Khan, were arrested in another case registered at Golra police station. The case was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) with 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or encouraging war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offenses punishable under Section 121), 122 (collection of weapons, etc., with intent to wage war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the PPC and Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

According to the FIR, an audio was broadcast on a private news channel in which the two people talk about weapons. In addition, Mr. Gandapur threatens the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and claims that its supporters would take control of Islamabad, FIR added.

Furthermore, he also threatened the police in the message.

Posted in Dawn, April 8, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1746475/imran-gandapur-booked-in-two-separate-cases-in-capital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related