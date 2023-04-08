Donald Trump case shines New York court story in headlines





Donald Trump’s seismic criminal case might be the most sensational proceeding in New York’s Manhattan courthouse history, but the show follows a long line of famous defendants who have walked the building’s drab hallways.

Trump was indicted Tuesday on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with silent payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a doorman.

As the first US president to face criminal charges, the indictment is unprecedented.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF TAMPERING BUSINESS RECORDS RELATED TO 2016 HUSH-MONEY PAYMENTS

From left to right, P. Diddy playing; Donald Trump during his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court; and John Lennon. (Kevin Winter/Andrew Kelly/Vinnie Zuffante and Michael Ochs Archives via Getty)

But countless famous people have walked the seedy halls of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse at 100 Center St., which has hosted many outrageous cases.

The Assassination of John Lennon

Shortly before 11 p.m. on December 8, 1980, John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrived at the entrance to their exclusive The Dakota apartment building on the Upper West Side.

A crouching Mark David Chapman fired five shots into Lennon’s back, then calmly waited for the police to arrest him.

He pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in front of a packed gallery.

Mark David Chapman is escorted out of a police station after shooting dead John Lennon on Dec. 9, 1980. (Getty)

The defendant, who had the opportunity to address the court, read a passage from JD Salinger’s novel “Catcher in the Rye”.

JOHN LENNON KILLER SAYS HE FEELS ASHAMED FOR SHOOTING OLD BEATLE: ‘I WAS TOO FAR AWAY’

He was denied parole 12 times and admitted he had ‘evil in my heart’ when he shot the international icon to fame.

“I wanted fame so badly that I was ready to give it my all and take a human life,” he told the board. “I wasn’t going to be anybody anymore.”

Puff Daddy before becoming P. Diddy 1999 filming

Rap mogul Sean Combs, then known as Puff Daddy, was found not guilty of gun and bribery charges in 2001 in Manhattan Supreme Court in a case that nearly ensnared his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez.

Combs, Lopez, his bodyguard, Anthony “Wolf” Jones, and his rapper protege, Jamal “Shyne” Barrow, were at a now defunct Times Square club on December 28, 1999, when a shooting broke out and three people were killed. left injured.

The melee erupted after Combs accidentally knocked a drink out of another patron’s hand. The scorned man responded by shoving Combs and his friend threw a pile of cash in the rappers face.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS: REVIEW OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, right, leaves Manhattan Supreme Court January 29, 2001 in New York after the first day of his trial for gun possession and bribery. At left, Combs and Jennifer Lopez arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York on September 9, 1999. (Henry Ray Abrams/Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

Lopez and Combs were arrested after fleeing the scene in a Lincoln Navigator with a gun in the trunk, but the Bronx singer was quickly cleared.

After a seven-week trial and 22 hours of jury deliberation, Combs and Jones were acquitted, but Barrow was convicted of shooting two people and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Combs’ top legal team, Johnny Cochran and Ben Brafman, celebrated his victory in court, which inspired an episode “Law & Order.”

Finance titan Dominique Strauss-Kahn arrested for rape

In a case that made headlines around the world, a housekeeper accused the then head of the International Monetary Fund of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in a $3,000 suite the night of the Sofitel hotel in New York.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who many believed would be France’s next president, was taken off a plane from New York to Paris and arrested on May 14, 2011.

He was released on $6 million bail and confined to a $50,000-a-month Tribeca townhouse as the case against him quickly fell apart.

JUDGE SAYS STRAUSS-KAHN, NYC HOTEL MAID SETTLEMENT SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, center, and his wife, Anna Sinclair, leave the Manhattan courthouse after his arraignment hearing on June 6, 2011 in New York City. (Getty)

Although semen was found on his boxers and uniform, prosecutors could not prove a lack of consent.

Three months later, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office under Cyrus Vance Jr. decided to dismiss the indictment, having lost faith in the accuser, Mafissatou Diallo, who had told a series of lies about her past. and the incident itself.

“If we don’t believe her beyond a reasonable doubt, we cannot ask a jury to do so,” prosecutors wrote in a filing.

Many accused Vances’ office of rushing to indict the global finance titan before conducting a thorough investigation and his reputation was left in tatters.

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse trial

The once-famous Oscar-winning producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for forcibly performing oral sex on film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from allegations by ’90s actor Annabella Sciorras.

JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM IDENTIFIES HARVEY WEINSTEIN AS ALLEGED RAPIST IN EMOTIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT TESTIMONY

Harvey Weinstein arrives for arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in handcuffs after being arrested and charged with rape, felony sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct on May 25, 2018 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

During the two-month trial, which took place in the same courtroom where Trump was arraigned, onlookers waited hours to sit in the gallery and catch a glimpse of the deposed king of Hollywood.

The conviction helped restore the reputation of Vances’ rule after the disastrous Dominique Strauss-Kahn prosecution and was seen as the culmination of the #MeToo movement.

The crook Anna Sorokin Delvey

The infamous fraudster was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in 2019 for a series of scams, including trying to secure a $22 million bank loan allegedly to launch an exclusive private club in Manhattan.

She posed as a wealthy heiress and insinuated herself into New York high society, ripping off more than $200,000 from businesses and friends.

INFAMOUS FRAUDSTER ANNA SOROKIN RELEASED FROM ICE GUARD

Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, is seen in the courtroom during her trial in New York State Supreme Court on April 11, 2019. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Pictures)

“I am stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception, his maze of lies that kept him afloat,” Judge Diane Kiesel said before handing down the sentence.

The trial was often delayed when Sorokin threw tantrums that could be heard in the hallways when she failed to send her designer outfits to jail in time to wear them in court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sorokin managed to sign a lucrative deal with Netflix, which produced the hit drama “Inventing Anna.”

Julia Bonavita, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author specializing in crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

