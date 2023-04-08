Labor tweets second attack ad against Rishi Sunak despite ‘gutter policy’ line





Labor has released a second advert attacking Rishi Sunak just hours after he was accused of ‘gutter politics’ for personally targeting the prime minister. The party came under fire after it published an advert claiming Mr Sunak did not believe child sex offenders should go to jail – which critics called a “dog whistle”. He faced growing calls from across the political spectrum to delete the post, with some comparing his language to Boris Johnson’s accusation that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions. The ad read, “Do you think adults convicted of child molestation should go to jail? Rishi Sunak doesn’t think so.” He cites Justice Department data showing that 4,500 adults convicted of child sex acts have avoided jail time since the Conservatives came to power in 2010. But despite the backlash, the party issued a second tweet on Friday afternoon with a similar theme – this time accusing Mr Sunak of being soft on gun crimes. The ad asked, “Do you think an adult convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to harm should go to jail? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.” Again, he pointed to Justice Department data that found that 937 adults convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to harm had not served any jail time. Fellow Tory Baroness Sayeeda Warsi was one of several high-profile politicians to condemn Labor’s first tweet last night, while also lashing out at her own party for starting an ‘appalling fight in the gutter”. Home Secretary Suella Braverman last week claimed Labor-run areas failed to stop child grooming gangs for fear that they would be called “racists”. The tweet also drew criticism from Labor’s own MPs, including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who said: ‘This is not the kind of politics a Labor party, confident in its own values ​​and preparing to govern, should engage. The story continues “I say to the people who made the decision to put this ad out, please take it down. We Labor are better than that.” However, this morning the attack was defended by Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, who said while the tweet might not be to “everyone’s taste”, it did part of a “political campaign” and served to highlight a problem the party felt. the government had failed. Asked if she was ‘comfortable pointing the finger at Rishi Sunak’, Ms Powell told Sky News: ‘I’m comfortable taking some sort of standardized chart that the Prime Minister has given him -even used many, many times in recent months and years, to point out how one of his own policies is not working.” She added: “It’s a political campaign. I’m comfortable being on your program this morning advocating for what we’re talking about, which are very serious issues with the criminal justice system and how it’s done. country just doesn’t care.”

