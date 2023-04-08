Airport project launched, Vande Bharat flag in Modi’s Chennai tour schedule, Congress plans waver





Chenai: At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aggressively trying to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on Saturday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 5,254 crore. Five-tier security has been put in place for the high-profile visit, with around 26,000 police expected to be on duty in Chennai and Tambaram. As the BJP plans a big reception for Modi, Congress has announced a black flag protest against the prime minister for “destroying democracy by undemocratically removing Rahul Gandhi.” Party leaders plan to release a lakh of black balloons with ‘Modi back’ written on. The Prime Minister, who could not face our leader Rahul Gandhi, tried to overthrow him in an undemocratic way. He destroyed Indian democracy. Wherever he goes in Tamil Nadu, we will stage black flag protests to condemn his autocratic governance, said Congress Leader and MP Selvaperunthagai K. Last year, Modi traveled to Tamil Nadu three times for laying foundations and inauguration of projects (May 26), to attend the International Chess Olympiad and convocation of Anna University ( July 28-29) and to address the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (November 11). Busy schedule The Prime Minister will land in Chennai and begin his visit by inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal (Phase 1) at Chennai Airport. The construction of the new terminal cost the Treasury Rs 1,260 crore. From the airport, Modi will take the helicopter to INS Adyar and then travel by road to central Chennai. The BJP will have supporters all along the route. Around a lakh of people will be there between INS Adyar and central Chennai to welcome the prime minister, a senior BJP official told ThePrint. At Chennai Central MGR Station, Modi will launch the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. He will then participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math. The prime minister is expected to address more than 200 people at the event to be held at Vivekananda House, sources at the BJP leadership have said. Modi will then travel to Alstrom cricket ground in Pallavaram in the evening where he is due to signal the Southern Railways express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli which was carried out at a cost of Rs 294 crore. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for I&B L. Murugan and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami will accompany the Prime Minister. The foundation stone of road projects worth Rs 3700 crore for 7.3 km elevated corridor in Madurai city, 24.4 km four-lane highway of NH-785 and construction of road projects in NH-744 will also be laid, BJP State Chairman K. dit Annamalai also said. The prime minister will also speak at a public meeting at the Alstrom grounds, where 25,000 people will be gathered, BJP sources said. After the event, the Prime Minister will fly to Mysuru for the Karnataka leg of his tour. He will then return on April 9 to visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris. Modi must meet the Elephant whispers famous couple Bomman and Bellie. After the quick interaction with the couple, the PM will return to Mysuru. (Editing by Tony Rai) Read also : MP Stalin calls for united opposition against BJP and its blatant discrimination at social justice meeting



