Amid turmoil, Pakistan to launch operation against armed groups | Pakistani Taliban News





Pakistan is at risk of defaulting on its debt as a deadly political battle rages between the government and former Prime Minister Khan.

The Pakistani government has announced plans to launch a nationwide operation to root out armed groups in the country, the National Security Committee (NSC) has said.

This decision, announced on Friday, is potentially costly for a country already facing serious economic and political crises.

THE [NSC] meeting agreed to launch an all-out global operation with [the participation of the] nation and government to rid the country of the threat of terrorism, a press release from the prime minister’s office said.

Pakistan is at risk of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program stalled since November last year, as a deadly political battle rages between the government and the former prime minister. Minister Imran Khan.

The last time he launched an all-out operation against armed groups was in 2014, and it cost the country billions of dollars and led to the displacement of more than a million people and the deaths of hundreds. ‘others.

The country has recently seen an increase in attacks on its security forces by the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP) after unilaterally ending a ceasefire agreement with the government in November of last year.

This year, the group and its factions have unleashed a wave of attacks, including a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people, mostly policemen.

The committee blamed the recent spate of attacks on the Pakistani Taliban and what it called a reckless policy towards the group in reference to the previous government’s decision to enter into talks with the Pakistani Taliban.

The terrorists were not only allowed to enter the country unhindered, but dangerous TTP activists were also released from prison in the name of confidence building, according to the press release.

The NSC said it held a meeting on Friday, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the country’s military leadership, and formed a committee to make recommendations on the details of anti-militant operations within two weeks.

Former Prime Minister Khan has pushed for an election amid growing anger at the government over decades-high inflation and a crippling economic downturn as it tries to navigate economic reforms difficulties supported by the IMF.

On Thursday, he said the committee meeting had been called to use security as an excuse to delay the election, warning it would pit the military against the judiciary.

The political crisis has already severely affected economic decision-making. Pakistan’s finance minister cited domestic political unrest as a reason to cancel his visit to Washington to attend IMF and World Bank meetings.

