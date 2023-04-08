Xi Jinping wants to work with Macron to restore peace in Ukraine | War in Ukraine

At the end of a three-day state visit to China, the French President and Xi Jinping made a joint statement a minimum on the war in Ukraine.

The text does not mention Russia and does not call for troops from Moscow to leave Ukraine. The joint statement does not condemn Vladimir Putin’s military intervention either.

On the other hand, the two countries oppose armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities and support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhia power plant .

The objective was not to get China to switch from one camp to the other, the objective was for China to contribute usefully to clearly defined objectives. defended himself at Elyse.

According to Paris, Xi Jinping said he was ready to work with France create the conditions for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. For us, the goal is fulfilled we are assured on the French side, even if will have to see how these commitments will materialize.

THE settings of this initiative still remain dies we concede on the French side.

Colonize a neighbour

The day before, Mr. Macron and Mr. Xi had both called for peace talks as soon as possible and rejected any recourse to nuclear weapons.

But if, as we are assured on the French side, Xi Jinping has said he is ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the Chinese president has made it clear that he will do so when he himself chooses.

This commitment, which does not appear in any Chinese report, was however judged positive by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Thursday, Beijing.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during his visit to Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, Guangzhou, Emmanuel Macron denounced to Chinese students this war started by Russia.

The French President’s trip to this city in southern China concludes a three-day state visit which first took him to Beijing and aimed to renew face-to-face ties, after three years of relations at a distance due to the COVID.

Mr. Macron went to Sun Yat-sen University, where the crowd present warmly welcomed him, many people brandishing their mobile phones in the hope of a self-portrait with him.

The Head of State, who made the conflict in Ukraine the main subject of his visit to China, mentioned it from the first minutes in front of a thousand students: This war is a clear violation of our international law he launched.

It is a country that decides to colonize its neighbour, not to respect the rules, to redeploy arms, to invade it. A quote from Emmanuel Macron, French President

Sun Yat-sen University, one of the most prestigious in China, has partnerships with 24 French establishments, including the Ecole Normale Supérieure, the Lyon School of Management and the University of Angers.

It is also associated with a consortium of engineering schools within the framework of the Franco-Chinese Institute for nuclear energy.

After this meeting with the students, Emmanuel Macron joined Xi Jinping on the island of Shamian, in the heart of Canton.

The two men walked together in the garden to go to the governor’s residence of Guangdong Province, where Mr. Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held the post from 1978 to 1981.

In a rural setting facing a lake, they took part in a tea ceremony, during which the Chinese president recalled some childhood memories: I came here very often, in 1978, I was a student […] and I came here to visit my father.

At the end of the ceremony, the two leaders took part in a private dinner. According to the lyse, Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation from Emmanuel Macron to visit France, a date which has not been specified.