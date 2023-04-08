This is Jokowi’s message to Ganjar during Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) performed Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Solo, Central Java (Central Java), Friday (7/4). Also present to accompany JokowiGovernor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Jokowi and Ganjar were seen walking towards the mosque area together. The two were seen chatting while walking. facial expressions Jokowi and Ganjar looked happy. Both smiled from time to time. After Friday prayers, Ganjar revealed the content of his conversation with the number one in Indonesia. “The conversation was Friday prayer, Friday wong. I was a little late earlier, he came first, so I said, ‘Wow, that’s a little full there,’ so he came in from the side,” Ganjar said on the spot. 2 of 3 pages

Message Jokowi in Ganjar Additionally, Ganjar said that Jokowi wanted to spend a long weekend with his grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra in Solo. Ganjar itself will check road conditions and tourism ahead of Eid 2023. “Mr. President, it seemed more like he wanted to miss his grandchildren, so he wanted to go for a walk. In fact, I was asked to ‘just walk’ like that. ‘Where are you going, sir the governor?’ Check how sir preparations for Eid and tourism “Well that’s right, check tourism,” Ganjar said. ©2023 Merdeka.com/istimewa To begin with, Ganjar will perform these checks around Solo. Ganjar also plans to visit a number of markets and trading centers which started to be occupied before Idul Fitri 1444 H. “So I want to walk west and east around Solo to check out the roads, markets, malls that are starting to get crowded and tourist spots,” Ganjar said. 3 of 3 pages

Welcome from the airport Previously, Ganjar hosted Jokowi at Adi Soemarmo Boyolali Airport in Central Java on Thursday (6/4). Ganjar greeted RI’s number one person wearing Samin’s traditional clothes. At Adi Soemarmo airport. Ganjar also had an informal chat with Jokowi. Ganjar said Jokowi already misses his solo grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra. “Apparently Mr. President misses his grandchildren already, so it looks like he will be with his grandchildren this long weekend in Solo. So earlier it was more of a more relaxed event” , did he declare. ©2023 Merdeka.com/istimewa [rnd] Read also :

Solo meeting, Jokowi asks Ganjar to do it

President Jokowi issues presidential decree on Hajj fees, following amounts per boarding

President Jokowi dissolved 6 SOEs, check the list and reasons

The heyday of Acehnese kraft paper, a famous SOE producing cement sack paper

BUMN PT Kertas Kraft Aceh and Iglas dissolved Jokowi, what is the fate of the employees?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/ini-pesan-jokowi-ke-ganjar-saat-salat-jumat-bareng-di-masjid-syeikh-zayed-solo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related