‘Dangerous buffoons in power mock Pakistan’: Imran Khan criticizes government actions

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, expressed concern over the government’s actions, saying he was mocking Pakistan abroad. “The dangerous buffoons in power fail to realize the damage they are causing to Pak’s image overseas through bogus FIRs and nonsensical sedition charges against a former prime minister for using the terms ‘Dirty Harry’ and ‘psycho’! They don’t care about Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.

He also warned that foreign investors could receive a troubling message after the Pakistani government’s decision not to accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the Punjab poll delay case. “Furthermore, what message is sent to foreign investors when the government itself does not accept SC decisions? Investors need contract security and that means confidence in the judicial system. they have when the government itself overrules SC orders? This happens in a banana republic,” he tweeted.

Khan’s comments came after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial resign, saying his position had become “controversial” after Justice Athar Minallah’s memo in the case. Justice Minallah said the Supreme Court’s suo motu opinion regarding the delay in announcing the provincial assembly elections was overruled by a 4-3 majority decision.

Court verdict on postponement of Punjab Assembly elections

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar had announced the verdict on the PTI petition challenging the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone Punjab Assembly elections until October 8. This decision was rejected by the government, which described it as a “minority verdict”, the National Assembly having also adopted a resolution against the highest court.

The government’s refusal to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling has raised concerns about the state of democracy and the country’s justice system. The PTI leader also claimed that the sedition cases filed against him and the imprisonment of party leader Ali Amin Gandapur are attempts to undermine their party’s ability to stand for election.

“The sedition cases against me – this is the 144th case against me – and against our senior lieutenant Ali Amin, as well as his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our party’s ability to fight elections. part of the plan from London in which Nawaz Sharif received assurances that the PTI would be crushed before the election by fake deals and the imprisonment of its leaders,” he tweeted.

Imran Khan has been pushing for parliamentary elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces as part of a campaign to force snap general elections he has held since being forced out of office he a year ago after losing a vote of confidence, reported The Express Tribune. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected Imran Khan’s call for a snap general election and his government backed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delay in voting in the two provinces until October 8.

The commission cited a lack of resources and the government agreed, saying it was not possible to hold provincial elections as the country grappled with an economic crisis and with general elections scheduled for around early October in anyway. But the Supreme Court ruled the delay was unlawful and voting in the two provinces should take place between April 30 and May 15, The Express Tribune reported.

