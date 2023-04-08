Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the new terminal at Chennai Airport today. The best points here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the first phase of the newly integrated terminal at Chennai Airport later today. The new terminal is part of the Phase II modernization of Chennai Airport. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi shared a tweet, where he said that the new in-vehicle terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. Sharing a tweet from the Civil Aviation Ministry on the new terminal, the Prime Minister said on Thursday that it will be a significant addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will be an important addition to the infrastructure of Chennais. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. https://t.co/lWMBMmvvRU Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2023 Here are the main points about the posh airport terminal: 1. The new terminal at Chennai Airport is built on an area of ​​2,20,972 sqm and was built to cater to the growth in air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. 2. It was developed at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore and can accommodate 35 million passengers per year. 3. The new terminal is based on GRIHA standards. GRIHA stands for Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, which was developed to assess the environmental performance of buildings and habitats. 4. There will be 54 immigration counters at the arrival and departure counters to facilitate transit procedures. 5. Phase I of the new terminal will have 100 state-of-the-art check-in counters to speed up departures. Self-service baggage drop-off kiosks will also be available so check-in can be quicker and less hassle. 6. Security screening will be faster with 11 Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) in place for hand baggage screening so passengers can have a smooth customs clearance. 7. The terminal has the unique feature of Skylight. It will harvest natural light to illuminate the interior of the building and reduce energy consumption. Apart from the inauguration of the new Chennai airport terminal, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station. In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said he would soon visit Chennai for the inauguration of these two projects. In Chennai, the new terminal of @aaichnairport will be inaugurated. Will also flag the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and participate in the 125th anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023 According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which was carried out at a cost of Rs 720 crore, will see a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. It will leave the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. Later, the Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations of the 125th annual day of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road). (With PTI entries) Also read: ‘India hasn’t done this yet’: Jamshyd Godrej points to strength in Vietnam, other manufacturing hubs Also Read: Adani Total Gas Slashes CNG and PNG Prices After Center Launches New Gas Pricing Formula; check the new rates Also Read: ‘Hindenburg’s Adani Report Appears Targeted,’ Says Sharad Pawar; Congress responds Watch: Sudha Murty: Interesting anecdotes from the life of Padma Bhushan Laureate and Infosys Foundation Co-Founder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/industry/infra/story/pm-narendra-modi-to-open-new-chennai-airport-terminal-today-top-points-here-376585-2023-04-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related