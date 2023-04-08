Gerald Ford’s Nixon pardon is the reason Donald Trump can still run for president





President Gerald Ford believed he had done the right thing when, in 1974, he pardoned his predecessor, Richard Nixon, of any criminality related to the Watergate scandal cover-up that forced Nixon to be the first ( and to date, the only) president to resign from office.

Like many Americans at the time, I was furious with Ford for anticipating what surely would have been indictments for obstruction of justice and related crimes, and was convinced there had been a secret deal to let Nixon get away with crimes that sent others to jail. his administration in prison. Nixon should have been prosecuted, not pardoned.

Had that happened former President Donald Trump wouldn’t have been about to roam the country campaigning for President without much of a platform beyond that I’m the first President to be indicted in a partisan witch hunt, the 2020 election was stolen from me by the Democrats and only I can fix it!

If Ford 49 years ago had done his duty to the country and the Constitution, Trump would be just another derailed ex-president and not the clear favorite for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Son of a bitch pardoned son of a bitch was how Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein broke the news to partner Bob Woodward on September 8, 1974. Those five words sum it up for me and many my generation. A Gallup poll at the time showed that 53% of those questioned disapproved of pardons, a figure which would be transposed a dozen years later, in 1986, to 54% of Americans who approved of pardons.

It wasn’t until 15 years ago, in 2001, when I softened my take on Ford’s pardon of Nixon. Senator Ted Kennedy awarded Ford the John F. Kennedy Library Profile of Courage, saying I was one of those who then spoke out against his action. But time has a way of clarifying past events, and now we see that President Ford was right. His courage and dedication to our country allowed us to begin the healing process and put the tragedy of Watergate behind us.

If Kennedy saw forgiveness in a different light, that was enough for me. And if we never had another president who secretly or openly challenged the rule of law, we could leave it at that.

We could have been spared all the drama surrounding Trump today if Ford had let the justice system work instead of capitulating to pressure from Nixon’s allies…

Trumplawless, reckless, corrupt and supernaturally dishonest changed everything.

Now I’m back where I was originally. Gerald Ford was wrong. No president should be above the law.

Trump is testing this proposal, presenting himself to the presidency as a shield to protect himself from the law. And his arraignment in Manhattan on charges related to silent payments to a porn star is the least consequential of the impending prosecutions. A Georgia DA recorded him trying to bully Republican election officials into finding enough votes for him to win. And the feds are investigating his incitement to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as well as his theft and prolonged storage of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

US President Gerald Ford signs a document granting former President Richard Nixon a full pardon, at the White House in Washington on September 8, 1974.

UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

The safest place for Trump, from a legal danger standpoint, is on the campaign trail. And it all goes back to Nixon’s grace.

Ford testified before Congress in October 1974 to explain the pardon, telling the House Judiciary Committee that an impeachment followed by trial and potential conviction would capture the nation’s attention, that it was time to close the Watergate chapter.

Tom DeFrank, author of Write It When Im Gone (2008) about his off-the-record talks with Ford for 32 years, told The Daily Beast. Ford would still believe that forgiveness was the right thing for the country at the time. But given his sense of personal probity and respect for the office, he would have been appalled by the way Trump conducted himself as president. So I suspect he thinks Trump should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

After Ford forgave him, Nixon coined a phrase in an interview with British journalist David Frost that presidents were above the law, saying, “When the president does it, it means it’s not not illegal”.

This is the Ford forgiveness legacy.

It took 40 years for those of us who wanted to see Nixon as an oddity to understand the poison tree that had been planted. Richard Ben-Veniste, one of the Watergate prosecutors, told The Daily Beast in an email that after Nixon resigned, he wrote a note to his boss, Leon Jaworski, the Watergate special prosecutor, saying that Citizen Nixon should be charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. (Jaworski had named Nixon as an unindicted co-conspirator, and Ben-Veniste hoped the former president would be held accountable in a separate indictment.) The imminent prospect of a pardon clouded the issue.

Jaworski was unwilling to present such an indictment to the grand jury if President Ford decided he would eventually pardon Nixon, Ben-Veniste continued. Although Ford initially said he would not pardon Nixon until the need to decide this matter reached his office, he changed course and granted a pardon without waiting for an indictment or demanding that Nixon admits his criminal misconduct. I always thought the timing of Ford’s unconditional pardon of Nixon was wrong. If Ford had made it clear that he would not grant a pardon until the charges against Nixon were set out in a formal indictment, history would have had a clearer precedent for how our democracy should respond to the serious criminal conduct of a former president.

In a follow-up phone call, Ben-Veniste said he did not condemn Ford’s action. He saw it as a political decision. It was the wrong moment. He should have waited for an indictment or an admission of criminal conduct by Nixon.

In fact, Nixon spent the last 20 years of his life claiming he was ousted from office, and many analysts are convinced that if Fox News and the right-wing media industry existed in 1974, Nixon could have overcome accusations like Trump. getting ready to do today.

Television image of President Richard Nixon announcing his decision to step down on August 9, 1974.

Tom Middlemiss/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

We could have been spared all the drama surrounding Trump today if Ford had let the justice system work instead of capitulating to pressure from Nixon’s allies that the discredited president was depressed and might be suicidal. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet in December 2022 noting that before Nixon was pardoned by President Ford, he called friends in Congress, saying he had nightmares of being in prison and that the cell door was closing.

Ford acted preemptively to short-circuit the legal process, and he justified it by relying on a 1915 Supreme Court decision, Burdick v. United States, that a pardon entails an imputation of guilt and its acceptance is an admission of guilt. Ford carried a piece of paper in his wallet with the text of the Burdick decision. He pulled it out and read the dog-eared copy every time someone mentioned forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was on the defensive for bringing allegedly trivial and outdated charges against Trump over money paid to silence a building doorman, Playboy model and adult movie star to prevent voters from knowing harmful information that could have affected the outcome of the 2016 elections.

Would Bragg have 34 counts attached to every check and document if the case involved Donald J. Trump, a real estate developer, and not a former president? And why now, journalists wanted to know?

Bragg responded calmly to questions, noting that these payment systems were set up just weeks before the election and that it was a crime to falsify business records to cover up other crimes. These are criminal matters in New York State, the DA said.

Trump said nothing and sat face to face during his impeachment. Oh the irony. He was in a courtroom charged with election interference in the race he won. Her supporters had chanted Lock her up.

A long legal road lies ahead of us, and the one thing certain is that the impact on the country of a former president charged with a crime Gerald Ford hoped to avoid is now before us.

