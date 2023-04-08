As America Burns, Xi Jinping’s Plot to Dominate the World Quietly Succeeds

It is sometimes not possible to notice large tectonic shifts. At other times, it’s entirely possible, and anyone with their feet on the ground can feel that ground moving. So it is right now with the rise of China and the fall of America. Consider the events of the past few weeks.

The United States has focused on one story: the impeachment of a former president on charges concocted by an ambitious leftist prosecutor who wants to make a name for himself by jailing Donald Trump. In Manhattan and Palm Beach, the media paid for helicopters to fly overhead and capture the former president’s every move. The streets were filled with press photographers taking pictures of other press photographers, all waiting for something to happen.

All the while, American cities from New York to San Francisco are rotting from the center out, with leftist prosecutors allowing theft and even violent crime on a scale that has not existed in living memory. It is chaired by a president whom everyone can see is half asleep at work and a vice president who is not so aware of it.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party has its own ideas. In recent weeks, President Xi has appeared in the Middle East to broker a deal between the Saudis and Iranians. The great divide in the Middle East between the Sunni bloc, dominated by Saudi Arabia, and the Shiite bloc, dominated by Iran, suddenly seems to be drawing closer.

I wouldn’t give it much time, myself, although top envoys from Saudi Arabia and Iran met again this week in Beijing to pose for another photo op. Yet the durability of the deal is not the real point here. The point is that it was Beijing that was assuming the role that Washington would once have played in brokering such an agreement.

The same was true late last month when Xi visited Moscow to present China’s plan to end the war in Ukraine. This would allow Russia to retain the territorial gains it made during its war of aggression. It is therefore not a good plan, and the Americans, among others, immediately rejected it. But the fact is that it is once again the Chinese who are taking the lead, marching onto the world stage, speaking out and posing as the protectors of the international system.

So it was inevitable that other world leaders would eventually come to the court of the new Emperor and treat him the way he expects to be treated now. This week, Emmanuel Macron went to Beijing to pay tribute to him. There would have been a time when a French president who wanted credit for stopping a war like the one in Ukraine would have traveled to Washington DC for meaningful talks. Today, the French president arrives in China for insignificants.

After a series of gifts that would have embarrassed a medieval potentate, Macron announced at their joint press conference that he knew he could count on Xi to bring Moscow to the negotiating table. For his part, a deeply annoyed Xi simply said that China is ready to jointly call with France on the international community to remain rational and calm. They issued a joint statement with ambiguous terms to this effect yesterday.

And that was basically it. And this being China, of course the press conference had no questions from any press. After all, you must respect the customs of the country you are in, and the custom under the Communists in China is for the press to write what the government tells it. In the CCP system, what is the question press for?

It’s just to focus on the international diplomacy side of things. But the same thing applies zone after zone. As we in Britain discuss things like whether or not a woman can have a penis or how racist we are this week, top Chinese politicians and envoys are traveling the world to strike trade deals. Since Beijing was admitted to the World Trade Organization in 2001, a move that already seems both historic and reckless, it has used its financial clout to simultaneously exploit the rules and break them.

Today, they no longer even hide their desire to ensure Chinese economic domination in the 21st century. Nor are they hiding their desire to leave behind the US dollar-dominated financial system.

This week again, China was once again in the court of the Americas. After a series of negotiations, a new agreement between China and Brazil was announced. And here’s the salient factor: the deal completely bypasses the US dollar, which would once have been the norm for such negotiations. Brazil and China said the arrangement would see the yuan exchanged directly for reais, without the need to convert it to US dollars.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) has announced that this will both reduce costs and promote better bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. It was the little spoken. The unspoken part was: and we don’t need America or its currency.

In many ways, this is not surprising. Because successive US governments of all political stripes have done much over the past decades to devalue the US dollar. It doesn’t matter if the president, the House or the Senate is a Democrat or a Republican, the US government’s spending and debt keeps skyrocketing. When Democrats are in charge, they increase their borrowing and lavish it on their pet projects. When Republicans are in charge, they always seem to be surprised by events and always have the same response to increased government borrowing.

During the last presidency, this happened primarily as a result of the Covid pandemic when the government began splurging on checks to get American households and businesses back on their feet. There is a big debate about whether it was the right thing to do. There’s no debating that a lot of that money just disappeared.

But for China, it couldn’t have worked better. China of course transmitted the virus to the world, whether from a lab leak or a wet market, and shut down the US and global economies.

In the wake of this, in countries like ours, the economy is only coming back to life. But the effects on the next generation’s education, accumulated debt and more mean we will live with the effects of the Chinese virus for the rest of our lives. Meanwhile, Beijing won’t even cooperate to find out how it emerged in the first place. Not even a little. Nothing that could slow down or distract from their agenda.

And while we distract ourselves with ridiculous, ill-informed squabbles over the alleged inequities of everything in our past, China is simply pursuing its future. While our institutions bend over backwards to be as diverse as possible, Chinese institutions are simply trying to become as dominant as possible. From the rise of Chinese companies to China’s increasingly aggressive behavior toward Taiwan, Beijing is focused on its agenda as the West falters.

For example, in the tech world, it has been clear for years that the TikTok platform, a Chinese company, is highly suspect. Indeed, he has long been accused of data harvesting. The platform captivated children and teenagers in Britain and America, but it was not allowed to trouble Chinese youth.

While our kids and some adults do the silly last dance for the platform, they don’t seem to realize they’re not using a product. They are the product. Their information is the point. And what do we do with it? We have endless discussions from Westminster to Washington about how to deal with Chinese technology that may have already done its job of compromising us. And the left fears that even raising the issue is racist.

The old phrase about Nero playing the violin while Rome burns comes to mind. But what our leaders have done is worse than that. Our societies and governments have done silly little dances sometimes on TikTok, sometimes like Macron in Beijing while the Chinese Communist Party moves the ground beneath our dancing feet. If you take a long-term view, the things our rulers have allowed, encouraged, and distracted over the past 20 years make Emperor Nero a model of accountability.

