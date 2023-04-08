Pakistan mulls new military operation against militants





Pakistan’s military plans to launch a new operation across the country to eliminate Pakistani Taliban militants, the country’s national security committee announced on Friday.

Pakistan is at risk of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout program stalled since November, as a deadly political battle rages between the government and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The last time Pakistan launched an all-out operation against militants was in 2014, and it cost the country billions of dollars and resulted in the displacement of over a million people and the deaths of hundreds. others.

“The meeting agreed to launch a comprehensive operation with the whole nation and government, which will rid the country of the threat of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination,” the security committee said in a statement.

Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent months, particularly since negotiations with the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan failed. (TTP) last year.

This year, the group and its factions have unleashed a wave of attacks, including a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people, mostly policemen.

The security committee said it held a meeting on Friday, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and attended by the country’s military leadership, which resulted in the formation of a committee to make recommendations on details of anti-militant operations within two weeks.

