Watchers worry: Jokowi darkens Megawati’s figure

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The formation of a grand coalition remains a puzzle. Is it possible for this coalition to form? So who will join?

According to political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah, it will be structurally difficult for this grand coalition to include the PDIP and Gerindra in a single forum if the two want to carry a presidential candidate among their own cadres.

As we know, Gerindra is proposing Prabowo Subianto, while the PDI-P wants to present a presidential candidate from within as a condition for joining the grand coalition.

Dedi also believes that the grand coalition is more visible as the ambition of Joko Widodo than the ambitions of parties considering joining. “If more maneuvers by Jokowi, it could also cause problems with the PDI-P, as Jokowi could obscure Megawati’s character as an organizer of coalition political tactics,” he said.

National Mandate Party (PAN) DPP Chairman Saleh Partaonan Daulay said the grand coalition is supported by the political parties that are part of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). However, if the coalition materializes, discussions regarding the presidential candidates (candidates) will take a long time.

Because the three main parties of the moment, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), the Gerindra Party and the Golkar Party have proposed their cadres as presidential candidates. Moreover, several of the three have already stipulated it in the official forum of the party.

“I guess later it won’t be the final decision now, but rather at the end of handing over presidential and vice-presidential candidates to KPU,” Saleh said in Kebayoran area, Jakarta. , Thursday (6/4) evening.

The grand coalition discourse emerged during the meeting of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the five general presidents of political parties (ketum political parties) during the Ramadhan friendship event at the PAN DPP office, south from Jakarta, Sunday (2/4/2023).

Jokowi was accompanied by Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, Gerindra Prabowo Subianto Chairman, PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar and PPP Plt Chairman Mardiono minus PDIP. President Jokowi has also responded positively to the grand coalition plan.