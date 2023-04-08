Politics
Watchers worry: Jokowi darkens Megawati’s figure
President Joko Widodo (second from right) accompanied by PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan (right), party chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto (second from left) and party chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto (left) making a statement at the press after attending Ramadhan 1444 H DPP PAN rally at PAN DPP office, Jakarta on Sunday (2/4/2023). The event also brought together the general presidents of the coalition political parties supporting the government such as the PAN, the Golkar party, the Gerindra party, the PPP and the PKB.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The formation of a grand coalition remains a puzzle. Is it possible for this coalition to form? So who will join?
According to political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah, it will be structurally difficult for this grand coalition to include the PDIP and Gerindra in a single forum if the two want to carry a presidential candidate among their own cadres.
As we know, Gerindra is proposing Prabowo Subianto, while the PDI-P wants to present a presidential candidate from within as a condition for joining the grand coalition.
Dedi also believes that the grand coalition is more visible as the ambition of Joko Widodo than the ambitions of parties considering joining. “If more maneuvers by Jokowi, it could also cause problems with the PDI-P, as Jokowi could obscure Megawati’s character as an organizer of coalition political tactics,” he said.
National Mandate Party (PAN) DPP Chairman Saleh Partaonan Daulay said the grand coalition is supported by the political parties that are part of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). However, if the coalition materializes, discussions regarding the presidential candidates (candidates) will take a long time.
Because the three main parties of the moment, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), the Gerindra Party and the Golkar Party have proposed their cadres as presidential candidates. Moreover, several of the three have already stipulated it in the official forum of the party.
“I guess later it won’t be the final decision now, but rather at the end of handing over presidential and vice-presidential candidates to KPU,” Saleh said in Kebayoran area, Jakarta. , Thursday (6/4) evening.
The grand coalition discourse emerged during the meeting of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the five general presidents of political parties (ketum political parties) during the Ramadhan friendship event at the PAN DPP office, south from Jakarta, Sunday (2/4/2023).
Jokowi was accompanied by Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, Gerindra Prabowo Subianto Chairman, PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar and PPP Plt Chairman Mardiono minus PDIP. President Jokowi has also responded positively to the grand coalition plan.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rss0qy377/kekhawatiran-pengamat-jokowi-redupkan-ketokohan-megawati
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- PM Modi in Chennai Updates Inaugurates New Vande Bharat Airport Terminal Train Coimbatore Full Details
- Erdogan to Irans Raisi: The Islamic world must unite against Israeli attacks
- Downstream Natural Resources, Aleg PKS: Efforts Underway to Overturn Copper Concentrate Export Ban
- Reports suggest that major online UK bike retailers are closing.
- US military apologizes after special forces detain wrong guest in fake hotel raid
- No. 59 Women’s Tennis falls to No. 58 Iowa in 4-3 nail biter
- City to pay $500,000 to fix bikini barista dress code suit
- Enterprise Technology Welcomes Kimberly-Clark to Drive Digital Transformation at ASU
- East Bay MUD project will make Alameda earthquake safe water supply
- 3 new Star Wars movies coming, including the return of Reys Daily Press
- Google On-Staging Sites and Preventing Accidental Indexing
- 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement