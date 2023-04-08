Politics
Australia’s trade deal loses steam after alcohol tax hike
Attending a drink or two himself, Boris Johnson toasted the prospect of cheaper Australian wine on a bright summer’s day in the garden of 10 Downing Street.
The vinophile enthused it was part of a “new dawn” forged by a historic free trade agreement between the two former allies.
Almost two years later, Britain’s first post-Brexit free trade deal has still not entered into force. But its main selling point for UK consumers has already been quashed.
High price: Clare and Keith Mugford own Australian winemaker Moss Wood
Thanks in large part to Johnson’s full successor, Rishi Sunak, wine lovers in the UK will have to pay more for their plonk with the biggest single duty hike since 1975 set to come into effect.
According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, a 20% tax increase will increase the cost of Australian wine by at least 53p from August 1. This, he says, will wipe out any benefit from removing import duties of between 6 and 9 pence per bottle when the free trade deal comes into force later this year.
It “pokes fun” at the big savings promised on Australian wine imports, chief executive Miles Beale said.
One can imagine that doesn’t sit too well with England cricket hero Sir Ian Botham, now the UK’s trade ambassador to Australia, who has his own eponymous range of wines, many of which are made in South Australia.
Australian winemakers are not happy, as the higher alcohol content of their wine means it will be heavily taxed.
“We were hoping the deal would free up things for us in the UK, but this change in tax structure is really holding things back,” said Keith Mugford, owner of Moss Wood in Margaret River, Western Australia.
We had hoped the deal would free things up for us in the UK, but this change in tax structure really puts a damper on things
Keith Mugford, owner of Moss Wood in Margaret River, Western Australia
Although his wine sells for over 30 a bottle, he said any price increases tend to stifle demand to some degree. However, the biggest impact, he said, would be on Australian wine at the lower end of the market.
So why all the fuss?
Sunak’s new duty scheme, which taxes alcoholic beverages according to their alcohol content, comes into force on August 1, having been announced when he was Chancellor in 2021. In addition to this, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has revealed in the budget last month that the alcohol duty freeze would finally end on August 1, with the duty increasing in line with inflation, to 10.1%.
The result is that the duty on still wine with an alcohol content of 12.5% will rise by 44p, from 2.23 to 2.67, according to industry calculations.
But Australian wine, which typically has a higher alcohol content of between 14-15% for Cabernet and Shiraz, will jump at least 53p.
Winemakers were given a grace period to adjust to the new regime, with makers of wine between 11.5% and 14% alcohol by volume (ABV) being taxed as if it were 12, 5% for 18 months. But many Australian wines have an alcohol content of 15% or more, which means the duty will increase immediately.
Cricket heroes: Ian Botham has his own range of wines
“It could reduce the amount of Australian wine on supermarket shelves,” said Lee McLean, managing director of Australian Grape and Wine, which represents popular brands ranging from Jacob’s Creek and Hardys to premium offerings from Penfolds and Vasse. Felix.
He pointed out that the free trade agreement would still give Australian winemakers a “competitive advantage” over some other countries due to the removal of red tape and tariffs.
But he said tax hikes, which will affect all wine producers, would make the UK less attractive.
“It’s a substantial amount of money when you export the kinds of volumes that we export. I suspect the UK will remain a big market for Australia, but no doubt companies will do their thing and consider other opportunities, whether in South East Asia or the US.
Despite being on the other side of the world, Australia is the UK’s third largest supplier of wine after France and Italy.
Last year Australian winemakers shipped just over 200 million wines to the UK, making it the second largest export market after the US.
In terms of volume, however, Britain is the biggest market for Australian wine, with 216 million liters of which a third was imported last year. The vast majority of these products are cheap, shipped in bulk and then bottled in Britain.
Ministers hope to ratify the free trade agreement by the end of May after much controversy. MPs complained it was too one-sided, with former environment secretary George Eustice saying the UK ‘has given far too much for too little in return’.
Farmers lobbied vigorously against the pact, warning the UK would be flooded with cheap Australian beef and lamb produced to lower animal welfare standards.
Cattle are transported for up to 48 hours without eating or drinking in parts of Australia before being slaughtered.
The farmers’ complaints were dismissed by their Australian counterparts, who claimed to meet the highest animal welfare standards in the world and said there was little incentive to ship meat to the UK as the demand from closer markets such as the Middle East and Asia.
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on it, we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any business relationship to affect our editorial independence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-11949049/Australia-trade-deal-loses-fizz-alcohol-duty-hike.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pakistani Imran Khan to Brazilian Lula Da Silva; Here Are Wealthy and Influential World Leaders Who Were Indicted or Jailed Before Donald Trump
- PM Modi in Chennai Updates Inaugurates New Vande Bharat Airport Terminal Train Coimbatore Full Details
- Erdogan to Irans Raisi: The Islamic world must unite against Israeli attacks
- Downstream Natural Resources, Aleg PKS: Efforts Underway to Overturn Copper Concentrate Export Ban
- Reports suggest that major online UK bike retailers are closing.
- US military apologizes after special forces detain wrong guest in fake hotel raid
- No. 59 Women’s Tennis falls to No. 58 Iowa in 4-3 nail biter
- City to pay $500,000 to fix bikini barista dress code suit
- Enterprise Technology Welcomes Kimberly-Clark to Drive Digital Transformation at ASU
- East Bay MUD project will make Alameda earthquake safe water supply
- 3 new Star Wars movies coming, including the return of Reys Daily Press
- Google On-Staging Sites and Preventing Accidental Indexing