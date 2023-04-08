Australia’s trade deal loses steam after alcohol tax hike

Attending a drink or two himself, Boris Johnson toasted the prospect of cheaper Australian wine on a bright summer’s day in the garden of 10 Downing Street.

The vinophile enthused it was part of a “new dawn” forged by a historic free trade agreement between the two former allies.

Almost two years later, Britain’s first post-Brexit free trade deal has still not entered into force. But its main selling point for UK consumers has already been quashed.

High price: Clare and Keith Mugford own Australian winemaker Moss Wood

Thanks in large part to Johnson’s full successor, Rishi Sunak, wine lovers in the UK will have to pay more for their plonk with the biggest single duty hike since 1975 set to come into effect.

According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, a 20% tax increase will increase the cost of Australian wine by at least 53p from August 1. This, he says, will wipe out any benefit from removing import duties of between 6 and 9 pence per bottle when the free trade deal comes into force later this year.

It “pokes fun” at the big savings promised on Australian wine imports, chief executive Miles Beale said.

One can imagine that doesn’t sit too well with England cricket hero Sir Ian Botham, now the UK’s trade ambassador to Australia, who has his own eponymous range of wines, many of which are made in South Australia.

Australian winemakers are not happy, as the higher alcohol content of their wine means it will be heavily taxed.

“We were hoping the deal would free up things for us in the UK, but this change in tax structure is really holding things back,” said Keith Mugford, owner of Moss Wood in Margaret River, Western Australia.

Although his wine sells for over 30 a bottle, he said any price increases tend to stifle demand to some degree. However, the biggest impact, he said, would be on Australian wine at the lower end of the market.

So why all the fuss?

Sunak’s new duty scheme, which taxes alcoholic beverages according to their alcohol content, comes into force on August 1, having been announced when he was Chancellor in 2021. In addition to this, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has revealed in the budget last month that the alcohol duty freeze would finally end on August 1, with the duty increasing in line with inflation, to 10.1%.

The result is that the duty on still wine with an alcohol content of 12.5% ​​will rise by 44p, from 2.23 to 2.67, according to industry calculations.

But Australian wine, which typically has a higher alcohol content of between 14-15% for Cabernet and Shiraz, will jump at least 53p.

Winemakers were given a grace period to adjust to the new regime, with makers of wine between 11.5% and 14% alcohol by volume (ABV) being taxed as if it were 12, 5% for 18 months. But many Australian wines have an alcohol content of 15% or more, which means the duty will increase immediately.

Cricket heroes: Ian Botham has his own range of wines

“It could reduce the amount of Australian wine on supermarket shelves,” said Lee McLean, managing director of Australian Grape and Wine, which represents popular brands ranging from Jacob’s Creek and Hardys to premium offerings from Penfolds and Vasse. Felix.

He pointed out that the free trade agreement would still give Australian winemakers a “competitive advantage” over some other countries due to the removal of red tape and tariffs.

But he said tax hikes, which will affect all wine producers, would make the UK less attractive.

“It’s a substantial amount of money when you export the kinds of volumes that we export. I suspect the UK will remain a big market for Australia, but no doubt companies will do their thing and consider other opportunities, whether in South East Asia or the US.

Despite being on the other side of the world, Australia is the UK’s third largest supplier of wine after France and Italy.

Last year Australian winemakers shipped just over 200 million wines to the UK, making it the second largest export market after the US.

In terms of volume, however, Britain is the biggest market for Australian wine, with 216 million liters of which a third was imported last year. The vast majority of these products are cheap, shipped in bulk and then bottled in Britain.

Ministers hope to ratify the free trade agreement by the end of May after much controversy. MPs complained it was too one-sided, with former environment secretary George Eustice saying the UK ‘has given far too much for too little in return’.

Farmers lobbied vigorously against the pact, warning the UK would be flooded with cheap Australian beef and lamb produced to lower animal welfare standards.

Cattle are transported for up to 48 hours without eating or drinking in parts of Australia before being slaughtered.

The farmers’ complaints were dismissed by their Australian counterparts, who claimed to meet the highest animal welfare standards in the world and said there was little incentive to ship meat to the UK as the demand from closer markets such as the Middle East and Asia.