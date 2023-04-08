Lavrov: Russia will quit grain deal with Ukraine if export curbs are not resolved

By AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday threatened to scrap a landmark grain deal with Ukraine if obstacles to Moscow’s exports remained.

The agreement brokered in July by Turkey and the UN allows Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain producers, to export grain through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

“If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilizers and grain, we will consider the need for this agreement,” Lavrov told a press conference in Ankara, the Turkish capital, alongside its counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

A UN-chartered vessel loaded with 23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat bound for Ethiopia. PICTURES | HUGH RUTHERFORD | WFP VIA AFP

Not fully implemented

The agreement has so far enabled the export of more than 27 million tons of cereals and agricultural products.

It has been renewed twice. When it was extended in March, Russia said it would be valid for 60 days instead of the original agreement’s 120 days.

Moscow complains that its part of the agreement, promising the right to export fertilizers, is not respected.

Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension despite acknowledging the deal has not been fully implemented.

“We appreciate the continuation of the agreement which is also important in terms of reducing the global food crisis,” Cavusoglu said.

There are no sanctions on Russian food and fertilizer exports to world markets, but the problems relate to secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.

“The United States and England have taken action in terms of payment and insurance but we have to be fair, the problems remain,” he said, adding that barriers remained.

Lavrov, who arrived in Ankara on Thursday, is due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day, a Turkish official said. AFP.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. PICTURES | NMG

New world order

NATO member Turkey, which enjoys good relations with Russia and Ukraine, has pushed the two countries to resume peace talks after talks broke down last year.

Lavrov said Friday that Moscow wants peace talks with Ukraine to focus on creating a new world order.

“Any negotiation should be based on taking into account Russian interests and concerns,” Lavrov said.

“These should be the principles on which the new world order will be based,” adding that Russia rejects a unipolar world order led by “one hegemon.”

Russia has long declared that it is waging a struggle against American dominance on the world stage and says the Ukrainian offensive is part of that struggle.

The Kremlin said this week it had no choice but to continue its year-long offensive in Ukraine, seeing no diplomatic solution.

Cavusoglu, whose country hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine last year, expressed concern that the war could escalate in the spring, calling for a resumption of dialogue.

Russia negotiates talks

Meanwhile, Russia is brokering talks to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria after years of tension since the Syrian civil war, which has claimed 500,000 lives and displaced millions since 2011.

Ankara has backed rebel groups fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Cavusoglu said the issues cannot be resolved in one meeting, adding that they are realistic and dialogue must continue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan have been in regular contact, either by phone or in face-to-face meetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. PICTURES | ALEXEY NIKOLSKY | SPUTNIK VIA AFP

The two leaders met four times last year in Sochi, Tehran, Samarkand and Astana.

Erdogan said Putin may visit Turkey to inaugurate Turkey’s first nuclear power plant built by a subsidiary of Russian nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

Turkish media said Putin was unlikely to come and could be video-linked for the April 27 ceremony in the southern province of Mersin.