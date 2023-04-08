Jokowi issues Presidential Decree 5/2023, Here is the list of ASEAN National Steering Committee 2023





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 5 of 2023 regarding the National Committee for the Indonesian Presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Based on the copy received Businessthe formation of a national committee has been carried out to optimize the preparation and implementation of the Indonesian Presidency of ASEAN 2023 by involving all relevant stakeholders. In addition, the ASEAN Summit will be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara from May 9 to 11, 2023, where the National Presidential Decree Committee will be headed by two directors, namely Indonesian President Jokowi and Vice -President (Wapres) RI Ma’ruf Amin. Both are responsible for providing guidance, suggestions and considerations to the national committee under the Indonesian ASEAN Presidency 2023. Later, the directors will be assisted by the domain manager as well as the team of assistance and partnership. Here are eight officials who will assist the President and Vice President, namely: The person in charge of the substance of the pillars of the ASEAN security policy community, namely the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD. The person in charge of the substance of the pillars of the ASEAN Economic Community, namely Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto. The person in charge of the substance sector of the socio-cultural community pillars of Asean, namely the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy. Person in charge of the general substance / ASEAN National Secretariat, namely Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) as Head of ASEAN National Secretariat Retno Marsudi. Person in charge of Communication, Media and Public Relations, namely the Minister of Communication and Information Technology (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate. The person in charge of the implementation of the Summit and logistics, namely the Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno. The person in charge of the Side Events field, namely the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir. The person in charge of the security sector, namely the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono. In addition, the copy also indicates that the national committee has the duty to plan, prepare, coordinate and organize a series of activities, both in substance and in technical and logistical aspects, in order to support the implementation of the duties and obligations of the President of the Republic of Indonesia in the presidency of ASEAN 2023. Next, the committee was asked to compile and determine a work plan and budget for the preparation and implementation of a series of activities for Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Presidency. In addition, they are required to prepare and organize the activities of the 42nd ASEAN Summit and the 43rd ASEAN Summit as well as a series of other ASEAN meetings in the best possible way so that they can proceed safely, smoothly and in an orderly manner. Not only that, it is necessary to recall that the committee should cooperate with other countries, international organizations, regional bodies and others for the smooth running of the activities of the Summit and other series of ASEAN meetings. “This includes monitoring, evaluating and reporting on the implementation of the Indonesian Chairmanship in ASEAN 2023. Meanwhile, the working period of the national committee starts from the date of promulgation of this presidential decree until December 31, 2023,” said the presidential decree, quoted Friday (7/4)/2023). In addition, the presidential decree details the holding of the series of Indonesian presidencies during ASEAN 2023 consisting of high-level conferences (KTT), meetings at the level of ministers and central bank governors and meetings at the level senior officials. Then level meeting work groupprogram side eventsand a series of other ASEAN meetings and activities.

