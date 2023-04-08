Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana starts today: what’s on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Saturday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a host of development projects in these southern Indian states.

In particular, the the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first phase of a new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport on Saturday. The terminal covers an area of ​​2,20,972 sq m and was necessitated by the growth of air traffic in Tamil Nadu, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Twitter. While in Telangana, he will also leave the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express on Saturday.

Here’s what’s on PM Modi’s agenda for the next two days

Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana, besides also flagging the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. At 11:45 a.m. Modi will reach Secunderabad station and signal for the train and at 12:15 a.m. he will attend a public function at Parade Ground, according to news agency PTI.

The Secunderabad Express which will link Hyderabad with Tirupati will be the Vande Bharat train which will be launched from the state in less than three months. The train is expected to cut travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. Completed at a cost of Rs 720 crore, the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station has been planned with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

Modi will also lay the groundwork for AIIMS Bibinagar at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore and five other trunk road projects for Rs 7,580 crore. It will also launch 13 new Multimodal Transport Services (MMTS) in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region which will provide a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

Tamil Nadu

After Telangana, the Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and inaugurate the new integrated terminal from Chennai airport set up at a total cost of Rs 2,437 crore. The terminal covers an area of ​​2,20,972 sq m and was necessitated by the growth of air traffic in Tamil Nadu, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

According to Chennai airport officials, the new terminal is 2.20 lakh square meters and would handle passenger traffic of 35 million annually. “With an annual passenger handling capacity of 35 million passengers, the modern facility at Chennai Airport will enhance air travel experiences for all,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said. It will also be equipped with 108 immigration counters equally distributed between the arrival and departure areas.

In a tweet, Modi said, “This will be a significant addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. This will boost connectivity and benefit the local economy.”

Modi will also launch the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore at the city’s central Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR station, making it the first service connecting two cities in Tamil Nadu. According to Southern Railway, the train will run every day except Wednesday. “The train would run at a speed of 130 km/h to reach the destination on both sides in about 5.50 hours, saving 1.20 hours of travel time compared to express trains,” he said.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the 125th Annual Ramakrishna Mutt Day celebrations at Vivekanandhar Illam on Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road) and will also inaugurate infrastructure projects in Pallavaram.

In view of Modi’s visit, the Chennai police have tightened security across the city. Motorists have been advised to plan their journey to reach their destination due to elaborate traffic diversions.

Karnataka

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka, an electoral district to launch an event to mark the Golden Jubilee of Project Tiger at Bandipur National Park. It will be his eighth visit to the state in four months, the highest on record in a year since he became prime minister in 2014.

He will also inaugurate a commemoration of 50 years of the Project Tiger program where he will publish the publications Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation, a summary report of the fifth cycle of the effective management evaluation of tigers reserves, declare the number of tigers and will publish a summary. all India tiger assessment report. A commemorative coin marking 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, Modi will visit Bandipur National Park tomorrow morning and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities. He will also visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and interact with the mahouts and kavadis (assistant mahouts) at the camp.

In Bandipur, the Prime Minister will also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an alliance of world leaders to crush demand and take a firm stand against poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. The alliance is being launched to take this message forward, the PMO statement said.

