Politics
Erdogan to Irans Raisi: The Islamic world must unite against Israeli attacks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call on Friday that the Islamic world must stand united against Israeli attacks in Palestine, his office said.
The comments come amid a spiral of violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. sparked after clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits on the Temple Mount site in Jerusalem’s Old City. His appeal to Iran, Israel’s sworn enemy, likely poses a challenge to newly restored ties between Jerusalem and Ankara
Since the clashes, the terror group Hamas, which has close ties to Turkey, has fired dozens of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip and bases in neighboring Lebanon, triggering retaliatory airstrikes by Israel.
On Tuesday, police said they entered Al-Aqsa after masked youths barricaded themselves inside the mosque atop the Temple Mount with fireworks, clubs and rocks and refused to come out peacefully. Officers apparently believed the group intended to assault Jews visiting the mount on the eve of Passover.
The video of police apparently beating Palestinians in the mosque has gone viral and sparked outrage across the Muslim world. The police replied that they had come under direct fire.
Emphasizing that common sense must prevail to prevent a new spiral of violence, Erdogan said it would be beneficial to take initiatives to guide all parties towards common sense, the Turkish statement said, without giving further details.
Erdogan also called on Raisi to jointly pursue efforts in international platforms, especially within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN, to preserve the status of holy sites, according to his office.
Erdogan said it was important to show unity, especially in the face of recent acts such as the burning of the Holy Quran in European cities, he added.
The stance represents an apparent shift for Erdogan, who had pursued a policy over the past year that has seen Turkey tighten ties with Israel. Meanwhile, however, Turkish officials have warned that the deteriorating Israeli-Palestinian situation will lead to similar trends in Jerusalem-Ankara relations.
And Turkey has warned there could be an impact on relations with Israel after the Al-Aqsa clashes.
“Turkey cannot remain silent in the face of these attacks. The trampling of Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line,” Erdogan said at a Wednesday dinner for those breaking the day’s fast, a practice in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
“The Palestinians are not alone,” he added.
Erdogan’s comments followed earlier criticism from his Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
“We condemn these attacks,” Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of a NATO rally in Brussels.
“Normalization with Israel has begun, but our engagement cannot come at the expense of the Palestinian cause and our principles,” he added, noting that “these attacks have crossed the line.”
Israel tried to mitigate the impact of the clashes on relations with Turkey and Arab countries.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with Cavusoglu earlier on Friday.
As part of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s intense activity with his colleagues in the Middle East and around the world, Minister Cohen spoke by telephone today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to ease tensions and send a message to the terrorist organization Hamas. that Israel will respond strongly to continued terrorism and violence, the Foreign Ministry said.
Hamas is known to have close ties to the Turkish government, which has long hosted leaders of the terror group on its soil; and Israel often uses this relationship to convey messages to Hamas.
Israel will respond strongly to any attempt to harm Israeli citizens; Hamas is responsible for the latest escalation on the Temple Mount, in Gaza and in Lebanon and Hamas will pay the price for recent events; Israel is committed to the status quo on the Temple Mount and freedom of worship in Jerusalem for all religions, the ministry said.
Hebrew media reported that President Isaac Herzog was also trying to schedule a call with Erdogan, which would likely take place on Saturday.
Herzog has played a key role in restoring ties between Jerusalem and Ankara, with his visit to Turkey last year paving the way for the ambassadors’ return.
Once strong regional allies, Israel and Turkey saw their ties crumble during Erdogan’s tenure. He was a vocal critic of Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians.
The countries reciprocally withdrew their ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces came under attack when they boarded a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians trying to break an Israeli blockade and killed 10 Turkish citizens in the altercation.
Relations slowly improved but broke down again in 2018, after Turkey, angered by the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem, once again recalled its envoy from Israel, prompting Israel to return the favour.
However, Erdogan has changed his tune in recent years, leading to the restoration of full diplomatic relations.
Erdogan likely sought to unfreeze relations with Israel to reduce Turkey’s growing political and economic isolation. Turkey’s currency has plummeted in recent years, leaving Turkey in economic turmoil with elections scheduled for 2023.
The Temple Mount has long been a flashpoint for violence in the Middle East and the clashes have raised fears of a wider conflagration. Similar clashes two years ago erupted into a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.
The Temple Mount is revered by Jews as the historic location of the two Jewish temples, making it the holiest site in Judaism. It is also the third holiest place for Muslims, who call it the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or the Noble Shrine.
Agencies contributed to this report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
