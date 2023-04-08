PM Modi in Chennai Updates Inaugurates New Vande Bharat Airport Terminal Train Coimbatore Full Details





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule on Saturday as he inaugurates a host of development projects and signals two Vande Bharat Express trains to Chennai and Hyderabad. PM Modi In Telangana: what’s lined up? Prime Minister Modi’s first stop will be Hyderabad in Telangana at 11:45 a.m. where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore besides flagging the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. Modi will also attend a public meeting at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad, PTI reported. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar and five national highway projects, worth more than Rs. 7,850 crores. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a price of over Rs. 1,350 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which will be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is the second Vande Bharat train to depart from Telangana in three months. The train will cut travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims visiting Lord Venkateswara Temple. Modi will also launch 13 new Multimodal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad region. It will provide commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option, according to a press release from the railways. It will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, which was completed at a cost of almost Rs. 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and help improve average train speeds. BRS calls for protest during PM Modi’s visit Meanwhile, Telangana’s ruling BRS party issued a protest call during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Saturday over the Centre’s alleged attempt to privatize the Singareni mines. Sitting BRS Chairman and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has called for a ‘maha dharna’ and accused the central government of making ‘veiled attempts’ to privatize state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). SCCL is a coal mining company jointly owned by the governments of Telangana and India on a 51:49 equity basis. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: what’s next? The Prime Minister will arrive in Chennai around 3 p.m. and will first inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal at Chennai Airport, set up at a total expenditure of Rs 2,437. The new terminal is expected to boost passenger traffic to 35 million per year, PTI reported. “It will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy,” Modi had said in a tweet while sharing images of the building. The new terminal, equipped with 108 immigration counters, spans 2.20 lakh square meters and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. “With an annual passenger handling capacity of 35 million passengers, the modern facility at Chennai Airport will enhance air travel experiences for all,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Modi will then flag Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR central station. The Vande Bharat Express train will run between the two cities every day except Wednesday. The train will run at a speed of 130 km/h and cover the distance in about 5.50 hours, saving more than an hour in travel time, Southern Railway said. Later, Modi would participate in the 125th annual Ramakrishna Mutt Day celebrations at Vivekanandhar Illam on Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road) and also inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram.

