Pakistani Imran Khan to Brazilian Lula Da Silva; Here Are Wealthy and Influential World Leaders Who Were Indicted or Jailed Before Donald Trump





Earlier this week, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump related to payments made to cover up allegations of his alleged extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. This is the first time a former US president has faced such charges.

Although Trump may face the prospect of criminal charges, he is not the first leader on the world stage to do so. Many other democracies have sued their current or former leaders.

In this article, we take a look at the list of some other world leaders and former leaders who have been indicted or put behind bars.

South Korea – Lee Myung-bak, Park Guen-hye

South Korea, known for its past practice of prosecuting former leaders, saw former President Lee Myung-bak’s 17-year prison sentence for corruption reduced thanks to a presidential pardon last year.

In 2017, former president Park Geun-hye, who was the first woman to hold the post, was also sentenced to 18 years in prison by a court for her involvement in a corruption scandal that led to her impeachment. However, she was also pardoned in 2021.

France – Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 for attempting to bribe a judge, making him the first leader to face such a sentence. However, two of the years have been suspended and he has yet to serve time as he appealed the sentence. The appeal hearing is expected to last several years.

In 2011, former French President Jacques Chirac was also found guilty of corruption and given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Pakistan-Imran Khan

Last month, authorities in Islamabad filed charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and numerous supporters. They have been charged with multiple crimes, including terrorism, following a violent clash between supporters of the ousted leader and security personnel in Islamabad the day before.

Brazil – Lula Image: Gzero

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, served two terms as President of Brazil until he was found guilty of accepting a bribe from a construction company local government in exchange for contracts with Petrobras, the country’s national oil company.

Following his conviction, the former steelworker was jailed for 580 days and banned from running in the 2018 elections. However, his conviction was later overturned, allowing him to make a remarkable political comeback by beating his opponent Jair Bolsonaro last year to become Brazil’s new president.

Italy – Silvio BerlusconiImage: Independent

Having faced more than 30 criminal trials since entering politics in 1994, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was acquitted of corruption charges in three separate trials in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Additionally, he was also acquitted of charges relating to underage prostitution and abuse of power in 2015.

According to recent reports, the former Italian Prime Minister is currently admitted to a hospital in Milan with heart and respiratory problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-to-brazils-president-lula-da-silva-here-are-other-world-leaders-who-have-been-charged-or-jailed-before-donald-trump/3038233/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related