Barabak: Donald Trump takes pity on Mar-a-Lago





Donald Trump, once the most powerful man on the planet, staged a pity party on Tuesday night.

Charged, booked and fingerprinted, the former president rushed home to his safe space at Mar-a-Lago, where surrounded by sycophants and other greedy hangers-on, he whimpered.

He lied about how the 2020 election went. He lied about his efforts to overturn the result. He lied about his mishandling of classified documents. He lied about Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who brought the criminal charges Trump faces in New York.

I never thought something like this could happen in America, Trump said morosely. The only crime I have committed is vigorously defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it.

It was a remarkable spectacle, capping an unprecedented day in American history.

It also underscored how utterly self-absorbed Trump has become increasingly disconnected from the lives of those he claims to represent and the needs of a nation he aspires to lead again.

Sad.

But not at all surprising.

From the moment he entered the 2016 presidential campaign as a means to inflate his trademark, Trump has been singularly dedicated to himself and to promoting his greatest glory. And grow your bank account.

Never one to pass up a quick buck, the avaricious ex-president marketed t-shirts on Tuesday with a make-up mug shot at a steel-faced defendant, the historic date and the words NOT GUILTY and put them on for sale as he prepared to be arraigned.

It’s rare, however, to see such a stark contrast between the humiliated Trump in court on Tuesday and the swaggering, cunning, hyper-masculinity Trump he prefers to project.

His face was dark and bright as he entered a seedy lower Manhattan courtroom to face charges of falsifying business documents to cover up two alleged extramarital affairs, which threatened to end his 2016 campaign.

The former president takes care of his image with a care and rigor that puts the most picky Instagram influencer to shame.

So the portrait of a chastened Trump, his conduct bound by legal decorum and a sensible judge, was not an image he wanted widely shared.

Hours later, addressing guests amid the marble and gold trimmings of his Palm Beach bunker, Trump seethed in a settling of accounts speech that amounted to a recitation of familiar rebukes about his two impeachments, Hillary Clinton and so on and a new list of supposed injuries.

They can’t beat us at the polls, said Trump, who has failed to win the popular vote in either of his presidential campaigns, so they’re trying to beat us through the law.

Much of his appeal in 2016 was Trump’s claim to be a champion of the overlooked and forgotten. But only the most willfully blind or gullible can still believe his pose as a tribune of the people as Trump becomes increasingly obsessed with his many legal troubles.

He no longer talks or talks about the American people, said Don Sipple, a political strategist who helped elect Arnold Schwarzenegger governor in California’s 2003 recall elections. He only talks about himself.

As candidates, Sipple said, both Schwarzenegger and Trump enjoyed a level of fame that made it easy to get people’s attention. They succeeded, he continued, because once people listened, celebrities spoke about their concerns and addressed issues affecting the lives of voters; it wasn’t just about themselves or their grievances.

On Tuesday night, Trump spent 25 minutes talking, or rather growling. Most of his time was spent in a fairy tale version of his administration, a long, ill-fated lamentation over his alleged mistreatment and reckless attacks on those investigating his wrongdoings as well as some of their family members.

Trump’s venting may have been a kind of self-medication, relief after a day of humiliation.

But that only underscored, as Trump offers to return to the White House, how involved and out of touch he has become.

It’s almost criminal.

Mark Z. Barabak is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

