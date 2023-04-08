Sedition case part of London’s plan to undermine party’s electoral capacity: Imran Khan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has said the sedition case registered against him in Islamabad is part of London’s plan to undermine the party’s ability to contest elections.

His comments came after reports that another case of sedition was registered against him on Friday at Ramna Police Station, Islamabad, on the complaint of a magistrate.

Imran Khan’s interview was broadcast on a private TV channel in which inappropriate words were used about the officer of a sensitive institution, reads the text of the first information report (FIR ). An attempt was made to defame various agents of sensitive institutions by taking their names. Defendant Imran Khan also uses social media for his nefarious designs, he adds.

This act of the accused Imran Khan is a threat to the integrity of the country and the state. The defendant wreaked havoc among various groups, sections and the army with his speeches, he said.

Reacting strongly to what he called the 144th case against him, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said: “The sedition cases against me – this is the 144th case against me – and our top leader Ali Amin, as well as his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party’s ability to fight the election.This is all part of the plan from London in which Nawaz Sharif received assurances that the PTI would be crushed before the election by bogus deals and the imprisonment of its leaders.

Minutes later, he ridiculed the government’s strategy of using such bogus FIRs, saying, “The dangerous buffoons in power don’t realize the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad. by bogus FIRs and absurd sedition charges against a former Prime Minister for using the terms “Dirty Harry” and “psycho”! They don’t care about Pakistan.

The dangerous buffoons in power don’t realize the damage they’re doing to Pak’s image abroad through fake FIRs and nonsensical sedition charges against a former prime minister for using the terms ‘Dirty Harry’ and ‘ psychopath! They make fun of Pakistan.

He asked, “Also, what message is sent to foreign investors when the government itself does not accept SC decisions? Investors need contract security and that means trust in the judicial system. How much confidence can they have when the government itself rejects SC orders? It takes place in a banana republic.

