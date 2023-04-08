Looking into Zelensky’s speaking role at G20 summit, Ukrainian minister to visit India next week





New Delhi: For the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, a minister from the country will visit India. The visit will take place next week, with Kyiv hoping to secure a spokesperson role for Ukraine’s president at the G-20 summit in September. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova will arrive on Monday April 10 for a working visit to meet Indian government officials. She will also give a lecture on the global nature of the war in Ukraine to the Foreign Ministry’s think tank, the Indian Council for World Affairs, on April 11. The oldest of Ukraine’s five deputy foreign ministers, Dzhaparova will be the first Kyiv official to visit India since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in India for the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting and also addressed the MEA flagship. Dialog received. The Ukrainian ministers’ visit is significant as it comes before India hosts the G-20 leaders’ summit in September. Last year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Moscow and kyiv. He had also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak virtually at the G-20 summit in Bali. There has been constant pressure on West India to invite the Ukrainian President as well. For now, New Delhi has not made a decision. It is understood that Dzhaparova, a former journalist, will also offer her Indian interlocutors to invite Zelensky. In turn, she would also carry an invitation for Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine. India has taken a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and has not publicly criticized Russia for the invasion. India has also abstained on all resolutions passed against Russia in various UN bodies, including the UN General Assembly. The latest was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on April 4, which extended the mandate of the commission of inquiry into alleged war crimes committed by Russia for one year. In December 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba announced that India had increased its purchases of Russian crude as morally inappropriate. His criticism came after Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar defended purchases of Russian crude based on European imports dwarfing those from India.

