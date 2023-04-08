PM Modi in Telangana today to inaugurate development projects; CM KCR to skip program





Image source: ANI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet Airport when he arrives today. Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will no longer receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet airport and will not attend official Prime Ministers programs in the state today, the agency reported. ANI press. Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore. KCR will not participate in PM Modis programs Following the protocol, an official statement was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office inviting KCR to participate in the Prime Minister’s programs. However, the Chief Minister has decided to skip the event and will not receive PM Modi at Begumpet Airport upon his arrival. KCR has instructed BRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive PM Modi at Begumpet Airport today in his absence. This will notably be the fifth time in the past 14 months that the Chief Minister will not receive the Prime Minister during the latter’s visit to the state. KCR last met with Prime Minister Modi in September 2021. As this is the Prime Minister’s official schedule and in accordance with protocol, the Chief Minister is to receive the Prime Minister at the airport. But KCR has not received the Prime Minister since February 5, 2022, when he arrived in Hyderabad to inaugurate the Statue of Equality. Visit of the Prime Ministers a few days after the arrest of Bandi Sanjay The Prime Ministers’ visit to the southern state came days after BJP Chairman Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested in the 10th class paper leak case. However, he was released from Karimnagar prison on April 7, a day after his arrest. Earlier on Thursday, he was released on bail by a magistrates’ court after being detained by police on the night of April 5. Notably, on April 5, Bandi Sanjay and three others were taken into custody until April 19 in the SSC paper leak case. . Also Read: SSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay released on bail from Karimnagar jail PM Modi visits Telangana The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express today. During a brief city tour, Modi will also attend a public meeting at the Parade Ground. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and also inaugurate other railway-related development projects. He will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar and five national highway projects. Later today, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar during the public program at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad. (With ANI inputs) Also Read:PM Modi will today inaugurate several development projects worth over Rs 13,700 crore in Telangana, Tamil Nadu latest news from india

