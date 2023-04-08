Faced with China, the United States and Europe adopt different strategies





Mr. Biden said four times that the US military would defend Taiwan if China attacked it. Lawmakers from both parties are often aggressive in showing support for Taiwan, as evidenced by Mr. McCarthys’ meeting with Ms. Tsai on Wednesday in California and a visit by her predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan in August. Such actions by European officials are rare, though they could become more common as attitudes toward China change and U.S. officials urge Europe to get more involved. Last month, German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger became the first German cabinet official to visit Taiwan in 26 years. The US government has managed to get a few European allies involved in military actions and statements in Taiwan. Britain and France have sent warships to the Taiwan Strait in recent years, following a regular US Navy practice. In September, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had its first chat dedicated solely to Taiwan, and he formally portrayed China as a strategic threat. The Group of 7 nations has statements issued since 2021 calling for preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. I was surprised at how much European countries have focused on and supported Taiwan in recent years, said Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University and senior director for Asia at the Security Council. national under the Obama administration. Medeiros said there was a historical parallel in Europe with the Taiwan dilemma that could make the issue more important for European officials. The Taiwan issue has become more militarized in recent years as the PLA has become more capable and now that the US and China are a strategic competition, he said, referring to the People’s Liberation Army , the Chinese army. The Taiwan question is quickly becoming what the German question was during the Cold War. But some American foreign policy thinkers are skeptical that European nations would lend strong military support to the United States in a dispute over Taiwan, or be willing to impose harsh economic sanctions on China. Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon official in the Trump administration, said US officials should not be surprised that European leaders in Beijing this week are promoting trade ties. The Europeans are quite openly sending a signal that they are unwilling to wage an economic war against China, he said. I think the administration thinks the Europeans would support us in the event of a conflict, but that will not happen. What the United States should do, he said, is focus on building its own military to deter any potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan and build the capabilities of allies in the region, including Japan and the United States. ‘Australia. Steven Erlanger And Matina Stevis-Gridneff contributed reporting from Brussels.

