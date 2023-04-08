Trump’s indictment could make him more popular among Republicans





Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly roundup of polls.

Former President Donald Trump was given the opportunity for a silent after-hours impeachment after a Manhattan grand jury sent an indictment on 34 counts to a court in ‘State. His Secret Service officials would also have preferred that for security reasons, but Trump took a rough pass, according to information from Rolling Stone. He wanted a perp walk; he wanted daylight hours, a law enforcement official involved in security planning told the magazine. Specifically, Trump wanted a public spectacle to send a message to his supporters.

And that’s what he got. Outside the courthouse on Tuesday, groups of supporters and protesters gathered, surrounded perhaps by even more reporters ready to cover the historic event. While American senators and representatives have been tried and even convicted of crimes, as have leaders of other democracies, a former president of the United States has never been in this kind of situation before.

Between the spectacle and the monumental nature of the news, there is a lot to understand. Most Americans agree that Trump’s alleged actions were illegal, but there are, unsurprisingly, partisan differences as to what to do about it.

It is one of many investigations and scandals that have followed Trump since the start of his presidency, from two impeachments to an ongoing Georgia investigation into his interference in the 2020 election that could lead to charges of his own. But Americans seem to be familiar with the underlying facts of this specific case: In a March 31 Morning Consult survey, 82% of registered voters said they had heard of a vote by Manhattan grand juries to indict Trump for charges related to alleged payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Charges uncovered on Tuesday allege Trump falsified business records to conceal payments in an effort to influence his 2016 presidential campaign.

Most Americans agree that it is illegal. In an Economist/YouGov poll conducted April 1-4 of 1,500 adult U.S. citizens, which roughly covered the period between Trump’s indictment and impeachment, a decisive majority of 69 percent said that in general , failing to report spending campaign money on payments to keep someone quiet on an issue and influence the outcome of an election is a crime. There was, however, a breakdown by party identification: 90% of those who voted for Biden in 2020 said it was a crime, while a much smaller majority, 54%, of those who voted for Trump in 2020 said the same thing.

And the results became even more partisan when the poll asked whether Trump, in particular, was guilty of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to a porn star. Eighty-two percent of Biden voters told The Economist/YouGov they believed Trump falsified business documents to conceal the silent payment, while 54 percent of Trump voters said he didn’t. hadn’t done it. Eighty-three percent of Biden voters thought it was a legitimate investigation, while 85 percent of Trump voters thought it was a witch hunt. Meanwhile, just 50% agreed with the indictment in the same poll, with 85% of Biden voters agreeing and 78% of Trump supporters disagreeing. Americans seem to believe in the abstract that paying silent money to cover up a deal and then covering up the payment itself is probably wrong, but may disagree on whether Trump actually has it. done and whether he should go to jail for it.

All of this makes it seem unlikely that the events of this week will cost Trump supporters. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus before his impeachment, framing the indictment in a narrative of political persecution. This attitude could help explain why Republican support for Trump actually increased after the indictment. In a Yahoo! News / In a YouGov poll of American adults conducted just as news of the indictment broke late last week, 57% of Republicans and Republican supporters said they would support Trump in a hypothetical 2024 Republican head-to-head primary against its closest potential challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who received only 31%. It represented an increase in support for the former president, who just two weeks earlier led DeSantis 47% to 39% in another poll by the same pollster. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released April 3, 48% of Republicans said they would support Trump for president despite the indictment, and support for DeSantis fell 11 points from the same poll at the time. half-March.

Greenes’ statements suggest she thinks events this week could make Trump more popular, and polls in the weeks leading up to the indictment show that may be true with his base. News of the impending indictment had been leaking for weeks, and in that time Trump’s lead over DeSantis generally grew. All of this indicates that Trump’s legal troubles might make his supporters love him even more, and explains why he wanted a crowd outside the courthouse; he is literally trying to rally support.

I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose voters, Trump famously said at a rally in January 2016. He might be right that his core of supporters will not abandon him. But a majority of Americans overall seem to approve of the indictment, and many Republicans seem to disapprove of his actions even though they don’t want him charged. And that could translate to lost votes in the end: A YouGov poll released on April 5 found that a majority, 49%, believed Trump should not be allowed to serve if found guilty.

After a shooting in Nashville last week left six people dead, including three children, support for tougher gun control laws emerged in a Morning Consult survey of nearly 2,000 registered voters. About two-thirds said they support tougher gun control laws, including 47% of Republicans, a ten-point increase from Morning Consult's last survey on the issue in January. Overall support is nearly as high as the 68% who told Morning Consult they supported tougher gun control measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting the year last.

According to a Gallup poll from March 1-23, the vast majority of Americans, 83%, think the US economy is only fair or bad, and only 23% think conditions are improving. An IBD/TIPP poll found that optimism about the economy has risen slightly from surveys over the past 16 months, but the 24.8 percentage point gap between investors and non-investors, investors being much more optimistic, is the most important of the survey recorded for over 20 years.

In other business news, a Big Village Insights survey of 1,016 adults found that most Americans, 51%, have lost some faith in the US banking system over the past three months. But even after the failure of two banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, in March, 88% remained confident in their personal bank.

An outbreak of tornadoes last weekend left at least 32 dead from Arkansas to Delaware, while a second batch of storms that began Tuesday night and lasted through Wednesday morning left at least five dead in Missouri. On April 3, Gallup released a survey showing that 45% of Southern American adults have been affected by severe weather in the past two years. Overall, about a third of Americans have been affected by extreme weather in the past two years.

According to presidential endorsement tracker FiveThirtyEights, 42.7% of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 52.8% disapprove (a net approval rating of -10.1 points). At the same time last week, 42.6% approved and 53.3% disapproved (a net approval rating of -10.6 points). A month ago, Biden had an approval rating of 43.7% and a disapproval rating of 51.4%, for a net approval rating of -7.7 points.

CORRECTION (April 7, 11:35 a.m.): An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the campaign year to which Trump’s indictment relates. The charges relate to his 2016 presidential campaign, not 2017, which was not a presidential election year.

