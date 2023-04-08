PM Narendra Modi in Hyderabad today, AIIMS, Vande Bharat train, projects worth Rs 11,300 Crore to be launched





Prime Minister Modi will launch the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad. (Representative) Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad today. During a quick visit to the city, Prime Minister Modi will also attend a town hall meeting at the Parade Ground in Hyderabad, official sources have told Press Trust of India. He will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar, near here and five national road projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and enshrine other railway-related development projects in the nation. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, linking Hyderabad with Lord Venkateswara’s home, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train from Telangana in three months. The train will cut the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers. The revamp of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs. 720 crore, is planned such that it will undergo a massive transformation with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The revamped station would have a spacious two-tier roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place as well as multi-modal connectivity to ensure seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes, among others. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will launch 13 new Multimodal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option, a railroad press release said on Thursday. It will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project which spans a distance of over 85 km was completed at a cost of almost Rs. 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and help improve average train speeds. During the public program at the Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. It is a testament to the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen health infrastructure across the country, an official statement had said earlier. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a price of over Rs. 1,350 crores. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is a milestone in bringing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth over Rs. 7,850 crores. These road projects will enhance the road connectivity of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. PM Modi is due to leave for Tamil Nadu after the visit to Hyderabad on the same day. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

