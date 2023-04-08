Jan Ethes moment helped Jokowi distribute cash and food staples at solo market









Solo – President Joko Widodo’s first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, also handed out envelopes filled with cash to pedicab drivers and locals at three markets in Solo City. Jan Ethes was seen handing out white envelopes at the Ivory Market and Nusukan Market. On-site monitor Jan Ethes and Jokowi in Pasar Gede were seen handing out envelopes from inside the car. However, while in the markets of Ivoire and Nusukan, Jokowi and Ethes got out of the car and walked around handing out envelopes containing 250,000 rupees in cash. The eldest son of Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Selvi Ananda was seen wearing a striped orange shirt. A 7-year-old boy distributes envelopes. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Besides distributing envelopes, Jan Ethes also distributed baskets containing three small cups to residents. As reported earlier, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed envelopes filled with cash and basic necessities at three markets in Solo town. Jokowi shared directly with the rickshaw drivers in front of Pasar Gede, Gading and Nusukan. President Jokowi distributes cash and groceries at 3 markets in Solo, Saturday (04/08/2023). It can be seen that his grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra also distributed money to the residents. Photo: Tara Wahyu NV/ detikJateng Monitoring detikJateng, Jokowi visited the first market location, namely Gede Market. Jokowi arrived at Pasar Gede Solo around 10:28 WIB. Jokowi handed out envelopes filled with cash without getting out of the car. One of Naryo’s pedicab drivers said the money he received from Jokowi was IDR 250,000. He admitted that he was told that Jokowi would suddenly come to Pasar Gede. “It’s Rp. 250,000 in cash. I’ve been here since this morning. He said Pak Jokowi will come,” he told Pasar Gede on Saturday (8/4). Naryo said the money would be used to meet daily needs. “Thank you Mr. Jokowi, I wish you a long and healthy life,” he said. Watch the video “Jan Ethes, who enthused him when he became the spokesperson for Download Mantu Kaesang-Erina“

