Trump News Today: Report Trump hires Islamophobic Laura Loomer sparks furious row with Marjorie Taylor Greene





Donald Trump repeats resentments in his first speech since his arrest

A furious row has broken out across the MAGA world after Donald Trump allegedly told his aides to give proud Islamophobic Laura Loomer a role in his 2024 campaign.

Some Trump aides reportedly feared such a hire would cause a backlash, given his history of inflammatory statements and his embrace of fringe movements.

On Friday afternoon, that backlash erupted, leading to a Twitter spat between Ms Loomer and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any job offers have since been withdrawn according to other reports.

The row comes the day after an interview between Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan aired in which she expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump, but also called for his arrest over payments of money to him and d advancements for women. In a lighter moment, she joked that he still owed her dinner.

The former president meanwhile raged during the Biden administrations’ review of Afghanistan, which blamed him for the chaos that unfolded when the United States left the country in August 2021.

His Truth Social rant followed Mr Trump describing his arrest and impeachment as the best day in history when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.

HighlightsView latest update 1680939000Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan he loves his fan base

Tom Murray reports from Los Angeles.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 08:30

1680931800Stormy Daniels shares a message for Melania Trump

Stormy Daniels shared a message for the wife of Donald Trump, the former first lady, during her interview with Good Morning Britain. The former US president was arrested and charged over so-called silent payments to the adult film star in 2016. She claimed she had a romantic extramarital affair with Trump in 2006. She said that ‘She felt bad for Melania Trump after being asked if she had any sympathy for her. Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce, she added. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 06:30

1680924644Florida Democrats battle to be relevant in DeSantis shadow

The once-dominant party hasn’t elected a governor since 1994. It’s been more than a decade since a Democratic presidential candidate won the state. Republicans secured a supermajority in the Florida House and Senate in 2022, and the GOP also made gains in the congressional delegation.

In a state where elections are sometimes decided by a mere percentage point, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election by 20 points last year. DeSantis, now heading into an expected run for president, even carried the longtime Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 04:30

1680921044Clarence Thomas says luxury travel with GOP megadonor’s personal hospitality from dearest friends

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued his first public statement since coming under fire again from U.S. judicial officials and lawmakers following a ProPublica investigation finding that justice conservative has accepted luxury trips from a prominent Republican donor for more than two decades.

In his April 7 response, Judge Thomas called Texas-based developer Harlan Crow an influential GOP donor who has backed right-wing candidates, causes, and legal efforts as one of his dearest friends.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 03:30

1680917444New poll: Only a third of Americans think Biden deserves re-election in 2024

With less than a year to go until the 2024 primary election season begins, a large majority of Americans say they would rather Democrats nominate someone other than President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee of the year. next.

Andrew Feinberg has the details.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 02:30

1680913844Eric Trump roasted for hallucinating that tens and tens of thousands showed up for his father

Donald Trump’s son made the outlandish claim in a Fox News interview on Tuesday night, just hours after his father became the first current or former US president to face criminal charges.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 01:30

1680910244Trump hits out at idiot Biden after being blamed for chaos in Afghanistan

Donald Trump reacted quickly on Thursday after the White House released a report eviscerating its handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Oliver O’Connell8 April 2023 00:30

1680906644Marjorie Taylor Greenes Bizarre New Trump Arrest Theory

It’s pretty far-fetched, even for Rep Greene.

Oliver O’Connell7 April 2023 23:30

1680904844 Everything should be fine for the GOP; instead they get bad headlines

On the surface, Republicans should have every reason to feel confident. President Joe Bidens’ approval ratings are still quite low, as a Fox News poll shows he has a 56% disapproval rating. Inflation remains stubbornly high, although not soaring as it once did. Friday’s latest jobs report shows that while the labor market is strong, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike has slowed it down as it attempts to cut prices.

These numbers usually signal a bumpy road for a president seeking re-election. Instead, Republicans have been hit with a slew of negative headlines both nationally and at the state level.

Oliver O’Connell7 April 2023 23:00

1680903044Non-Christian Marjorie Taylor Greene and unstable Laura Loomer at war with Trump

Graeme Massie reports on the conflict that erupted in the heart of the MAGA world on Friday.

Oliver O’Connell7 April 2023 22:30

