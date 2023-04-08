Man charged with spitting at McLean County correctional officers





BLOOMINGTON A Chicago man is facing felony charges for spitting at two McLean County correctional officers last month. Bloomington man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation Francis D. Asiedu, 29, appeared in bond court on Thursday following a grand jury indictment on two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.











Charging documents said on March 17, Asiedu spat at a corrections officer at the McLean County Detention Center. They added that he spat on another correctional officer on March 18. Chicago man charged with breaking into Bloomington apartment Asiedu continues to be held on a separate felony charge filed in late 2021 for unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony and misdemeanor aggravated assault. In December, he was declared unfit to stand trial in that case; his fitness will be reviewed at 11 a.m. on April 12. At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Scott Kording set Asiedus’ bond for the new battery charges at $5,000, with 10% asking for release. He also scheduled his arraignment hearing for 9 a.m. on April 21. Two arrested in connection with cocaine overdose death of 4-year-old child, police say Today in History: April 6 1862: Battle of Shiloh 1896: Olympic Games 1909: Matthew A. Henson 1917: Woodrow Wilson 1954: Joseph R. McCarthy 2012: Thomas Kinkade 2014: Mickey Rooney 2017: Don Rickles 2020: Boris Johnson 2021: Major League Baseball Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison Subscribe to our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest local public safety news with this weekly email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pantagraph.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-charged-with-spitting-on-mclean-county-correctional-officers/article_523ef0bc-d4d0-11ed-9b80-e32e19bd852f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related