Politics
NATO ratification by Sweden expected to wait after Turkish elections
As the transatlantic alliance welcomes Finland, Sweden’s best chance seems to be to await the outcome of the May 14 Turkish elections in a bid to ease the road to NATO membership, despite the good will she garnered in Turkish public opinion for her support after the devastating earthquakes of February 6th.
Following unanimous ratification by the Turkish parliament, the Nordic country officially announced its NATO membership in Washington this week. The move officially decoupled Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO bids, a possibility Ankara has long encouraged when Washington and NATO were unwilling to do so. As NATO talks between Turkey, Finland and Sweden were underway, a senior official in Turkish national security circles told Al-Monitor that his government could fast-track Helsinki into the alliance.
Throughout 2022 and early 2023, Turkish officials accused the Swedish side of providing a safe haven for groups Ankara considers terrorists. These include the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which many European countries and the United States also designate as a terrorist organization, as well as supporters of US-based Sunni cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt against the elected Turkish government. A series of protests in Stockholm in January including one in which protesters hung an effigy of Erdogan and another in which a Danish-Swedish far-right activist burned a copy of Islam’s holy book , the Koran poisoned the air further and put negotiations between the Turks and Swedes on hold.
A Turkish diplomat told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity that Sweden’s decision-making processes, which he considered indecisive, were part of the problem. If the Swedes ever ask us why we didn’t let them into NATO, I will tell them that our collective decision-making processes [in the alliance] would become much more difficult given the judgment of [Swedish] leaders. I’ll tell them, you’re just not too smart to join us, the diplomat said.
The Swedes, of course, are not oblivious to Turkish concerns. Sweden’s previous government under the Social Democrats signed a memorandum with Ankara in June 2022 along with Finland to respond to Turkish demands, to which the center-right successor cabinet remained committed. But one of the challenges for Stockholm has been the refusal of Swedish justice to extradite suspects who appear on Ankara’s wanted lists. In February, Swedish authorities went so far as to block another attempt to burn the Koran, even though they previously considered such actions a matter of free speech. Earlier this year, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson admitted that his country would not be able to meet all of Turkey’s demands.
For some pro-NATO observers in Turkey, the positions of Sweden and Finland vis-à-vis Turkey are rich in lessons.
Bahadirhan Dincaslan, former president of the Youth Atlantic Treaty Association of Turkey, a pro-NATO non-governmental organization, believes that Finland’s potential ascension to NATO could be the harbinger of a major paradigm shift in world politics.
A return to realism and reason. For too long, many countries, especially in Europe, have been occupied with fanciful, even illusory pursuits, neglecting the long-term results of their actions, the best example of which has been the replacement of nuclear energy with so-called green energy. at the cost of a reliance on Russia, he told Al-Monitor.
Dincaslan added: Now countries are negotiating on a rational basis and with reason and realism, there is no room for superficial naivety. Turkey asked Finland to get rid of its short-term position which was hurting its long-term gains, and apparently the latter agreed to do so. Sweden should learn from this. NATO is vital for Turkey and vice versa, but if a new member is to join, it is their duty to avoid incompatibility with existing members.
Ultimately, Sweden’s most realistic option may be to wait for the Turkish elections on May 14. The opposition bloc, with Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its presidential candidate, is in the best position to secure a parliamentary majority and the all-powerful presidency since Erdogan’s ruling party came to power in 2002. If the main party opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Kilicdaroglu win, Turkey’s new administration is likely to revise some of Erdogan’s most contentious and divisive foreign policy positions. In this context, a smarter approach from Stockholm and greater flexibility from Ankara could lead to Sweden becoming the 32nd member of NATO.
