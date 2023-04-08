Emperor of Japan to visit Indonesia at end of June





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Japanese Emperor Naruhito will visit Indonesia at the end of June, government officials announced on Thursday (6 April). It will be the emperor’s first official visit to Indonesia since he took the throne in 2019. Empress Masako, who has long struggled with mental health issues, will accompany the emperor if her condition permits, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were guests of Indonesian President Joko Widodo when he and his wife visited the Imperial Palace in July last year. The year 2023 marks 50 years of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Nine other ASEAN member countries are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. This year, it is Indonesia’s turn to chair ASEAN. ASEAN is currently establishing several external collaborations with regional and international organizations, as well as dialogue partners, including Japan. The Emperor and Empress of Japan last traveled abroad when they visited Britain in September last year to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Emperor Naruhito’s parents, former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, also visited Indonesia in 1991 as part of their first overseas tour after being crowned emperor several years earlier. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Japan and Indonesia strengthen security ties Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

