Macron ends his visit to China, but little progress is seen on the war





French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a three-day visit to China on Friday, with the two countries discussing everything from studying lunar samples to restoring Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But their joint statement on the talks said little about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite Mr Macron’s efforts to persuade Chinese leader Xi Jinping to do more to help end the war. Mr. Xi’s meetings with Mr. Macron, which included a private dinner and a rare encounter outside Beijing, are part of China’s efforts to strengthen its ties with Europe as its relations sharply deteriorate with states. -United. To the frustration of European and American leaders, China has not condemned the Russian invasion and has instead preserved its close ties with Moscow, where Xi was warmly welcomed during a trip last month. The joint statement released on Friday avoided mentioning Russia in several places, suggesting that China had not changed its stance on the war.

The Sino-French statement reiterated the two countries’ opposition to nuclear war, for example, but did so without mentioning Russia or its recent threat to plant nuclear weapons in Belarus. Similarly, China and France said they were opposed to attacks on nuclear power plants and called for ensuring the safety and security of a Ukrainian power plant, in Zaporizhzhia. But the statement did not address Russia’s military occupation of the plant, where nearby fighting has raised international fears of a possible catastrophe. The only direct mention of Ukraine in the 51-point statement contained few details: both sides support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. . France and China also called on the parties to protect women and children victims of the conflict, to increase humanitarian aid in conflict areas and to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in accordance with the international commitments.

But the statement made no mention of Ukrainian and Western allegations that Russia abducted thousands of Ukrainian children. Nor was it mentioned that the International Criminal Court last month issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova in connection with the children.

The simultaneous release of the statement came after an unusual effort by Mr. Xi to forge ties with France. He and other Chinese leaders held a long series of meetings with Mr Macron on Wednesday and Thursday, and the presidents then traveled on Friday to Guangzhou, the commercial hub of southeastern China, for a private dinner there. -down. Macron visited Sun Yat-sen University earlier in the day in Guangzhou, where he was greeted by more than 100 students. Some have tried to pose for photos with the French president in contrast to the more poised and tightly controlled public appearances typical of Chinese leaders. China hopes to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States by courting European leaders like Mr Macron, who favors greater autonomy from US foreign policy. Beijing’s fear is that Europe could impose trade and investment restrictions on China like those imposed by the United States, which is far more suspicious of Beijing’s intentions. Beijing hopes Macron can play a role in stabilizing EU-China relations, said Li Mingjiang, associate professor of international relations at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. This is a very important diplomatic objective for China in the context of deteriorating relations with the United States and Washington’s efforts to rally its allies and partners against China. Mr. Macron, in turn, came to China to try to persuade Mr. Xi to go to war. But Mr. Xi has at least publicly maintained his delicate balance of the past year: leaning toward Russia in the conflict while seeking to lure European investors into China and politically separate Europe from the United States. The charm offensive of French presidents seemed to have limits. Mr. Xi gave no indication that he would be willing to heed Mr. Macron’s call on Thursday to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.

Instead, Mr. Xi said he was only ready to make a call for a political settlement in Ukraine that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties, language that would have echoed Beijing’s and Moscow’s assertion that NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe had caused the war. Mr. Xi also said he was ready to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the conditions and time are right, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Mr. Macron to Beijing. Ms von der Leyen, who ended her visit on Thursday, received a cooler reception than Mr Macron due to his more hawkish views on China, highlighted in a speech she gave last week warning that Beijing was trying to build an alternative world order that would put security before human rights. In an apparent rebuke, the Chinese leader told Ms von der Leyen that the European Union should avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, according to a chinese reading of the meeting of the two leaders.

