Prime Minister Modi Launches Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Ticket Price | Railway News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched India’s 12th Vande Bharat Express on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route. The train start ceremony was attended by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It should be noted that this is the second Vande Bharat in Telangana and focuses on improving connectivity for pilgrims visiting Tirupati Temple. Following this, the Prime Minister will today launch India’s 13th Vande Bharat on the Chennai-Coimbatore route.
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is expected to improve inter-state connectivity by reducing travel time. The train is expected to cover a distance of 660 kilometers between the two cities in 8 hours and 30 minutes.
At 11:30 a.m., the train will depart from Secunderabad and make ten stops before arriving at Tirupati station at 9:00 p.m., where it would have arrived at its destination.
Like the old Vande Bharat Express trains, the train is intended to run between the two cities six days a week. The ticket price for the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20701) from Secunderabad to Tirupati Railway Station is Rs 1680 which includes Rs 364 for optional catering costs and Rs 3080 for the Executive class trip which also includes Rs 419 for catering costs. Meanwhile, the fare of train No. 20702 Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1625 in chair car and Rs 308 in catering costs, and Rs 3030 in executive cars and Rs 369 in catering costs.
Vande Bharat Express’ position in India will be strengthened in the near future. Several other routes including Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati and Udhampur to Srinagar and Baramulla would receive the train.
