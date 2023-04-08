Rows of state enterprises dissolved by Jokowi since early 2023





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reportedly dissolved a number of state-owned enterprises (BUMN) since the beginning of this year. Some of these public companies have experienced difficult conditions in recent years, such as PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) to PT Industri Kaca (Persero). This is a list of Indonesian SOEs that have been dissolved by Jokowi since early 2023. 1. Merpati Nusantara Airlines

Jokowi officially dissolved PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) on February 20. The airline has ceased operations since 2014. 2. Paper Leces

Jokowi officially dissolved PT Kertas Leces (Persero). The dissolution was inseparable from the decision of the Commercial Court at the Surabaya District Court which declared the company bankrupt. The dissolution of the BUMN is stated in Government Regulation (PP) number 9 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Kertas Leces. “The public company (Persero) PT Kertas Leces, which was founded on the basis of government regulation number 14 of 1982 concerning the change of form of the public company Kertas Leces into a limited liability company (PERSERO) was dissolved because ‘She was declared bankrupt,’ reads Article 1 of the PP, quoted Friday, April 7, 2023. 3. Istaka Karya

Jokowi officially dissolves PT Istaka Karya. The dissolution is governed by the Government Regulation (PP) of the Republic of Indonesia number 13 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Istaka Karya after being declared bankrupt based on a decision of the the Commercial Court. The completion of the dissolution of PT Istaka Karya, including liquidation, must be completed no later than 5 years from the time the company is declared bankrupt. “All remaining assets resulting from the liquidation of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Istaka Karya, referred to in Article 2, shall be deposited in the State Treasury,” reads Article 4 of the regulations. 4. PT Industri Sandang Nusantara President Jokowi also dissolved PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero) on March 17, 2023, which is governed by Government Regulation (PP) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 14 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the Limited Liability Company (Persero ) PT Industri Sandang Nusantara. The completion of the dissolution of PT Industri Sandang Nusantara, including the liquidation process, will be carried out no later than 6 years after the promulgation of this regulation. 5. PT Kertas Kraft Aceh (Persero)

PT Kertas Kraft Aceh is a BUMN where Jokowi worked. The dissolution of the state corporation is contained in Government Regulation (PP) number 17 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the limited liability company PT Kertas Kraft Aceh. In article 2 of the PP signed on April 3, 2023, it is explained that the liquidation of the dissolution of PT Kertas Kraft Aceh was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations in force in the public enterprise sector. The completion of the dissolution of PT Kertas Kraft Aceh, including the liquidation, is carried out no later than five years from the date of promulgation of PP No. 17 of 2023. 6. PT Industri Kaca (Persero)

Jokowi also officially dissolved PT Industri Kaca (Persero) or Iglas on April 3, 2023. Dissolution based on Government Regulation number 18 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the company PT Industri Kaca. Based on the results of the study, Iglas could not be kept in operation. Completion of the dissolution of Iglas, including liquidation, is carried out no later than five years from the date of promulgation of the PP.

