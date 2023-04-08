The Good Friday Agreement ended a 30-year low-level war, a duration that could have stretched to 55 years had it not been for the peace accord reached in 1998. The conflict is commonly referred to as the Troubles, but the word understates the gravity of what was in reality a small but cruel war, the worst fought in Western Europe since 1945.

Many people in Britain failed to recognise, or had forgotten, the significance of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (GFA) until they witnessed the explosive consequences of its post-referendum collapse on Brexit in 2016. To the astonishment of Brexiters, the survival of the GFAs became a defining issue in the UK’s departure from the EU and did much to poison Britain’s relations with the states of the EU. EU, USA and Republic of Ireland. At the same time, the question of the Irish border was once again in play with the potential to destabilize the state of Northern Ireland.

Bill Clinton said this week that Brexit was aimed squarely at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, albeit unintentionally and it’s a miracle it survived. This is largely correct, but with an important caveat: Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers have shown cavalier ignorance about the GFA from start to finish, but the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which had opposed the deal in 1998, saw a chance to gut it. of its most important provision. They hoped to use Brexit to resurrect a hard border, a true international border, between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Johnson’s irresponsible irresponsibility and his ministers’ willingness to capsize the GFA, perhaps Britain’s greatest diplomatic achievement of the past half-century, was astounding. If they didn’t, it’s not for lack of trying. Likewise, the DUP found itself with a trade border in the Irish Sea, thus weakening rather than strengthening the union with Britain.

The Windsor Framework agreed by Rishi Sunak with the EU on February 27 may make the protocol more palatable to trade unionists, but Northern Ireland remains firmly within the single market and the GFA has, to say the least, been strengthened by the power-sharing provisions.

The main reason to celebrate 25 years of the GFA is that its durability has been tested by Brexit but, despite the beatings, it still holds. Johnson played the orange card but in the end it didn’t do him much good. The landslide vote in the House of Commons for the Windsor framework shows that the willingness of the Conservative Party right to back the DUP has drastically diminished.

Unionists may resent the trade frontier, but their opposition has been almost entirely peaceful, a key point because past resistance to what they see as a sellout of their interests has been marked by marches, protests and protests. paramilitary violence, including sectarian killings of Catholics.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) warned at the weekend of violence from dissident Republicans such as the Real IRA, but the likelihood of another military campaign is negligible. Dissidents are few and Irish Republicans like Sinn Fen win elections in both North and South, and have no interest in a return to violence, quite the contrary.

The GFA has achieved its primary goal of keeping the peace in its biggest stress test since the Brexit vote. This outcome was by no means guaranteed, but the fact that the agreement endured is proof that it faithfully reflected from the start the balance of power in Northern Ireland between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists.

It also reflected the balance of power between the main external players of the UK, the Republic of Ireland, the US and the EU. Uncaring Johnson may have been aiming to uproot the GFA, but he repeatedly found he had too few cards in hand to do so successfully. Outside the EU, Britain is more dependent than ever on the US, but with President Joe Biden notoriously aware of his Irish roots, the price of challenging him over protocol was very high for the Kingdom. -United. Without the signing of the Windsor executive, Biden would not make his visit to Northern and Southern Ireland in the coming days.

The significance of the GFA in Northern Ireland is that it ultimately marked the end of the sectarian Protestant mini-state created in 192021 which treated the large Roman Catholic minority as second-class citizens while treating them as citizens. Its first Premier, Sir James Craig, denied saying that the province had a Protestant parliament for a Protestant people. But Protestant political dominance was absolute, and Catholics faced relentless discrimination in employment and housing. Where they were in the majority as in Derry, gerrymandering kept Protestants in control.

What a British newspaper described as John Bull’s political slum was strongly resisted from 1968, first by peaceful civil rights marchers and then by the Provisional IRA. The British government made the disastrous mistake early on of largely supporting a sectarian Protestant state and thus joined sides in an ethno-religious war. In Nationalist areas, the British Army became the recruiting sergeant for the IRA who had enough support to sustain a low-level campaign for as long as they wished.

The GFA dismantled the sectarian state apparatus of Northern Ireland, including reforming the Royal Ulster Constabulary, now PSNI, and institutionalizing power-sharing in the Northern Ireland Assembly. He also set up cross-border bodies to ensure co-operation between the British and Irish governments. The signature of the ACG is today shrouded in mythical pacifying properties, as if the implementation of its provisions were automatic and inevitable. It could, on the contrary, have known the same fate as the Oslo agreements between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993, hailed by all but largely remained a dead letter. The implementation of the ACG took another nine years of negotiations on issues such as the dismantling of IRA weapons, but they have essentially become a political reality.

What will be the future of the GFA and Northern Ireland? Many experts believe the post-Brexit squabbles have once again poisoned relations between Catholics and Protestants. There is something there, but so far there has been little sectarian violence. The GFA had never done much to weaken religious and national allegiances and animosities, but its main goal was to recognize them and shape a type of government that allowed for two distinct identities: sectarian divisions in elections remained almost as stronger than ever.

The DUP brought down the last power-sharing executive, but Sinn Fen brought down its predecessor. Sinn Fen is now the largest party in the Assembly and Catholics form a slim majority of the population.

The political escapades of the DUP and its failed attempt to undermine the GFA weakened trade unionism. He helped make the Irish partition an international issue, something the Republicans never did. Irish unity is more talked about, but it is still far on the horizon as long as it is fiercely opposed by the Protestant community.

The GFA won’t last forever, but there’s no feasible alternative and it’s passed its most rigorous test.