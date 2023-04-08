Pm Modi signals Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, urges Kcr govt not to hamper development in Telangana





The train is expected to drastically cut travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh by almost three and a half hours, which will benefit pilgrims.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train was flagged down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday. During the event, PM Modi interacted with school children after boarding the stationary train. The train is expected to drastically cut travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh by almost three and a half hours, which will benefit pilgrims. Earlier on January 15, Prime Minister Modi had all but scrapped the Vande Bharat train service linking Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, marking the first train service linking the two Telugu-speaking states. The event was attended by Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, and G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism. Don’t hamper development in Telangana: PM Modi In a public meeting, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the BRS government led by Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, urging it to refrain from hindering the development plans of the people of Telangana . Without naming anyone, the prime minister expressed his disappointment with the ruling party’s non-cooperation with central initiatives targeting the southern state, accusing a handful of people of encouraging “parivarvaad” (dynastic politics) to benefit from the projects. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that parivarvaad and corruption are closely linked, and the former can lead to the latter. He alleged that even the ration given to the poor in Telangana was looted because of the “parivarvaad”. He stressed that progress in the state was vital for overall national growth. Despite the economic ups and downs caused by the Covid pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, India was investing a record amount in infrastructure upgrades, Prime Minister Modi has said. He revealed that this year’s budget allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for this purpose. First post: April 8, 2023 12:52 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-modi-flags-off-secunderabad-tirupati-vande-bharat-express-16359241.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related