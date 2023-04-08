President Joko Widodo accompanied by Jan Ethes performs Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo





SUARAKARYA.ID: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by his grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, conducted Friday prayer service at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Solo City, Central Java on Friday (04/07/2023). Besides being accompanied by Jan Ethes, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and his eldest son who is also Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, were also seen. Apart from this, Colonel Danrem 074/Warastratama Inf Anan Nurahkman, Central Java Police Chief Inspector General Ahmad Luthfi and Solo Kombes Pol Police Chief Iwan Saktiadi. Dressed in a white long-sleeved koko shirt and a cap, Jokowi entered through the western part of the mosque. The congregation, who had not expected the arrival of President Jokowi, immediately registered the moment via a mobile phone. Also Read: How to Vote for Indoesia Action 2023 Indosiar Top 9 Group 3 Al-Malik Group: Fikri, Haikal and Rida President Jokowi and his grandson, who also wore clothes to match their grandfather and wore caps, immediately filled the front row behind the priest. The former mayor of Solo then performed the Tahiyatul Sunah prayer at Jan Ethes Mosque, who was alongside President Jokowi also performed the sunnah prayer. The preacher and imam of the Friday prayer at the mosque, a gift from the King of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the high priest of the United Arab Emirates. After performing Friday prayers, President Jokowi and his entourage immediately left the mosque area at around 12:25 p.m. WIB. Previously, the president also appeared to be handing out souvenirs to residents of the mosque area. Also read: ACTION Schedule Indonesia 2023 Indosiar Top 9 Group 2 Ar-Rahim Group – Saturday 08 April 2023 President Jokowi, Jan Ethes and Gibran left the mosque in a Toyota Alphard bearing the number AD 215 AAN. President Joko Widodo is in the city of Solo, Central Java, after a working visit to East Java. In Solo, President Jokowi is also expected to attend Haul Sheikh Zayed or Zayed Humanitarian Day. As well as working visits to the Grand Solo region. “Mr. President, he is rather missing his grandchildren, so he wants to go for a walk. I was asked to go for a walk first,” Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said after Friday prayer. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suarakarya.id/nasional/2608376980/presiden-joko-widodo-ditemani-jan-ethes-menunaikan-salat-jumat-di-masjid-sheikh-zayed-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related